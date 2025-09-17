Hamilton returns to theaters for 10th anniversary

Courtesy of Hamilton the Musical “Hamilton” returns to theaters on September 5 for its tenth anniversary.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the musical “Hamilton” arrived in theaters on Sept. 5. Following a 2025 Tony Awards reunion, the return of the musical to pop culture headlines has brought eager Americans back to theaters.

The version of the musical in movie theaters is the same one available on Disney+, though Claire Landers, a freshman majoring in history, said the energy in the audience makes the performance more “electric and alive.”

“In a living room, the only people you get to bond with are those who are subject to your 2 1/2-hour performance,” Landers said. Theaters allow for a huge group of fans to get together and express their adoration for a show that means a lot to them.”

The show’s anniversary has sparked its popularity to gain again, with stars returning to the Broadway stage, and the move to the theater is just one more way for fans to enjoy it.

“As someone who had the privilege to enjoy shows on Broadway, nothing beats seeing a show in the theater. And I feel like being able to see ‘Hamilton’ in a similar fashion by going to your local movie theater is an amazing option,” said Lilliana Cassells, a junior studying marketing. “The crowd in the Tuscaloosa CMX theater was not only engaged fully in the musical but we were able to have fun and were actually encouraged to sing along.”

The nostalgic memories of the original release fueled the media coverage of the theater rerelease prior to last week. Cassells noted that TikTok has been a main driver of the hype around Hamilton-related content.

“With videos and trends circulating around Hamilton songs and acts for years on the platform, it created a crazy fandom and like a concert. I feel that people have a desire to gather around like-minded individuals to enjoy the show,” Cassells said.

Outside of the increased media attention, Landers mentioned that the accessibility of theaters is much higher than that of a Broadway production.

“Not everyone can spend the money to watch the show live but still desire a uniting experience with those around them,” Landers said. “Everyone got the opportunity to share the show surrounded by those who love it just as much as they do.”

The experience in the theater is akin to that of Broadway productions since there is a more immersive environment for fans. Those who came out for the showing in Tuscaloosa were greeted with a surprise as the showing began.

“A short preview was shown at the beginning of the film that highlighted the history of the musical, and how Lin-Manuel Miranda started the journey to create ‘Hamilton,’ with personal messages from the original cast,” Cassells said.

The preview discusses both the historical facts of the musical as well as the creative liberties taken by the writers, giving audiences a better understanding of the reality versus storytelling aspects of the production.

“‘Hamilton’ got me through American history in middle school. It absolutely launched my adoration for history itself, so much so that I am currently a history major. The storytelling and personalization of these political figures made them human,” Landers said.

Many young Americans have similar experiences, with high schools around the country reporting to use “Hamilton” in history classes. In fact, one high school in New York City is taking students to see the show.

While “Hamilton” is a historical tool, it is also being used as a political vehicle to emphasize the power of the people and the importance of diversity.

“I also believe the decision to use a diverse cast to tell a story about the predominately white characters allowed for more people to relate and enjoy a story that, for a long-time, erased history from people of color and women,” Cassells said.

While “Hamilton” may be celebrating its 10th birthday this year, it has not lost its popularity with the American youth.

“‘Hamilton’ speaks to those who feel unrepresented, ignored, and insignificant,” Landers said. “Even an orphan immigrant made a mark on America that we see to this day. Anyone can seize their moment.”