Divorcee turned fiancee: Taylor Frankie Paul announced as Bachelorette

Reality television star Taylor Frankie Paul will soon add the position of “Bachelorette” to her resume.

Paul, who is best known for her role in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” announced on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday that she will lead Bachelor Nation as the 22nd Bachelorette.

In the podcast episode, Paul said that it was “surreal” to be chosen as the next Bachelorette.

“It has not hit me right now in this moment,” she said. “It’s not real. It’s not going to be until the limo’s pulling up.”

Paul achieved initial fame from TikTok, where she has over 5.7 million followers, with her viral “MomTok” videos in which she and other Mormon mothers document their lives.

One thing that makes Paul unique as the Bachelorette is that she has two kids. While there have been several other leads on the show who have been mothers, some students believe that her motherhood could have a large effect on her journey.

Elizabeth Rice, a senior majoring in marketing, said that Paul wasn’t her first choice to be the Bachelorette because “she already has her own show and doesn’t need another one.” However, after watching the podcast announcement, her feelings shifted.

“She needs to find love, even with three babies and two baby daddies later,” Rice said. “I am hoping that she doesn’t bring her past into the show too much and let it affect her journey.”

Though Paul initially rose to TikTok fame for being a Mormon mother, she has not strictly followed all of the traditional Mormon teachings, as she has previously been arrested for aggravated assault, was involved in a swinging scandal and has had children outside of wedlock.

Amelia Williams, a junior majoring in finance, said that she doesn’t think her religious views will impact how she is portrayed on the show.

“She seems very relaxed in the way she carries herself,” Williams said. “I think she’ll be typical.”

The Bachelorette will air on ABC for its 22nd season in 2026, though a specific premiere date has not been announced.