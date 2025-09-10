Behind the music of the Million Dollar Band

CW / Clara Kee The Million Dollar Band performs during halftime in the game versus Louisiana-Monroe on September 6, 2025.

This weekend, the Million Dollar Band wowed students with the traditional elephant stomp, their pregame appearance and halftime performance. While many only enjoy their music and presence for a few hours each gameday, the hours put in behind the scenes are much greater.

“August is by far the most physically and mentally demanding part of the season. We spend around 70 hours rehearsing over the course of 12 days. Once the academic year begins, rehearsals shift to about 10 hours per week, nearly 2 hours each day,” said Lauren Bruce, a junior studying anthropology.

Rain or shine, heat advisory or not, the MDB is working on music and marching, including more rehearsals with the dancers and cheerleaders that help put together the halftime show.

“I wish more people understood just how much time, effort and dedication goes into every performance. What the audience sees on game day is the result of hours of detailed rehearsals and endless repetition,” Bruce said. “Each member of the Million Dollar Band works incredibly hard to ensure we contribute to the game day atmosphere in the most professional, energetic and supportive way possible.”

Members of the band put in more hours to prepare for game day than football fans will ever spend watching the results, putting a strain on their energy.

“It definitely gets hard sometimes to keep track of everything going on. I really have to make sure I plan out my days and make time to get work done for all my other classes,” said Elijah Smiley, a sophomore studying computer science.

Unlike most clubs and organizations, the MDB can fill 7-10 hours during the school week in addition to game days. Smiley explained that this can make it difficult to handle, but most members find a balance that works for them.

“The time commitment is definitely significant, but it’s something that everyone is fairly aware of going into the Million Dollar Band, so there aren’t really any surprises. Because of our rehearsal hours, I’ve made a conscious choice to take a lighter academic course load in the fall and make up for it in the spring,” Bruce said.

Despite the extra expectations, members find support with each other and their other communities.

“I’m fully of the belief that you can do almost anything any other college student can do. You just might do it a little more tired,” said Lauren Tillman, a junior studying computer science and flute performance.

Being a member of the Million Dollar Band is an extreme commitment that affects members’ academic and social lives, yet every member chooses to commit their time to the art.

“I love performing. It’s why I do marching band in the first place. Getting to watch the football games is great, but my favorite part is just getting to go on the field and perform for a huge audience,” Smiley said. “Playing the halftime show is awesome, but playing at Denny Chimes always feels like I’m just jamming out with my friends.”

Similarly, Tillman loves being in the stands during the game, and Bruce describes having chills every time they welcome the football players onto the field during “Yea Alabama.”

Members of the MDB describe Saturday night as the ultimate payoff for the hours they put into crafting the fan experience, yet they have a couple notes for fans.

“We don’t love it when you try to touch or grab at us while we’re in uniform. Some fans get a little too enthusiastic and will try to touch our plumes or instruments,” Tillman said. “Many of us are happy to high-five, fist bump, or pose for photos, but we cannot hand you our instrument or let you wear our shakos [hats].”

Additionally, Smiley echoed Bruce’s acknowledgment of the sheer work they put in, “It’s not easy. The band is capped at 400 members, and even if you’re already a member, you still need to audition each year. And with 700+ people auditioning, it gets really competitive.”

As fans, it is important to remember that the MDB members are people too. They work hard to put shows together, and they like to be treated like peers, even when they’re in uniform.

“It’s all worth it though when you get to go to the games and perform at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The performance aspect is by far my favorite part about being in the band,” Smiley said.