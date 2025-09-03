Prestipino’s Picks: Alabama vs. ULM and other key games around the country

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) prepares for a play against FSU in Tallahassee, FL on Aug. 30, 2025.

After a rough Week 1 for Alabama and perhaps a rougher week for my predictions, the Crimson Tide will look to get into the win column against Louisiana Monroe, and I will look to rack up some correct picks. Here are Prestipino’s Picks for Week 2.

No. 21 Alabama vs. Louisiana Monroe: Sept. 6, 6:45 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide will make its return to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday in a much less triumphant manner than many thought heading into the season. The only word to describe last week’s loss to FSU would be “embarrassing.” Now, the team must pivot to the home opener in hopes of resetting and turning the season around just as it begins.

“We just got to get back to work and get better and better and better,” quarterback Ty Simpson said after Saturday’s loss.

Louisiana Monroe is a decent Group of Five team and has beaten Alabama this century; however, in this era, the Warhawks do not have the talent profile to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Injuries will give more inexperienced players the chance to compete in true game action at the FBS level, creating experienced depth that could prove vital down the line.

Alabama will win this game.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Louisiana Monroe 14

Where to watch: SEC Network

Kansas vs. Missouri: Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m. CT

This SEC/Big 12 matchup features a pair of undefeated teams that are dark horses in their respective conferences. With a line in favor of Missouri by less than a touchdown, this should be one of the more entertaining matchups of Week 2.

Most analysts predict that the Tigers will win with ease, but the Jayhawks are underrated in this contest. Veteran quarterback Jalon Daniels gives Kansas a great shot at winning due to his experience and athleticism. Through two games this season, he’s thrown seven touchdowns along with an 80% completion percentage.

A healthy QB1 will give the Jayhawks the slight advantage in this game, lifting the squad to a four-point win.

Prediction: Kansas 24, Missouri 20

Where to watch: ESPN 2

No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma: Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN’s College Gameday is headed to Norman, Oklahoma, for this marquee matchup between a pair of historic juggernauts.

The Sooners and the Wolverines will square off in a major measuring stick showdown between SEC and Big 10 contenders.

For Oklahoma, this game is about turning the page on a 6-7 record a year ago, something that is not up to the standard that has been set in Norman.

Bringing in Washington State transfer John Mateer and first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is considered a move that will steer the program back on track. Combining this with a healthy wide receiver room and what will hopefully be better offensive line play should significantly boost the Sooners’ ceiling.

This game serves as a homecoming for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, as he is making his return to his alma mater where he played offensive guard.

The key to success for the Wolverines comes in the form of a question: Does true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood look like a true freshman against an SEC caliber defense?

As good as Underwood has been all offseason, this is still a key issue. If he looks pedestrian and doesn’t play up to the level of competition, then Michigan could be in for a long evening.

His youth will show a little bit and that his receivers will not make the necessary plays against what should be a stout Sooner secondary, resulting in a statement win from the home team.

Prediction: Oklahoma 21, Michigan 6

Where to watch: ABC