The Crimson White




The Crimson White
The Crimson White
Offense unable to find consistency in Grubb’s first game

Fisher Isbell, Staff Writer
August 31, 2025
CW / Riley Reiske
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is tackled on the way to the goal line in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on August 30, 2025.

Alabama football’s offense showed early promise versus Florida State in Saturday’s loss, but struggled with consistency and failed to take advantage of miscues from the Seminoles in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s first game at the helm. 

Grubb was hired to fix Alabama’s offense after the Crimson Tide had an inconsistent 2024, led by current co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan. Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer saw success on offense together at Washington, with Grubb’s high-powered attack leading the Huskies to a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance. 

After an impressive 16-play, 75-yard opening drive, the offense seemingly came back down to earth and struggled in the running game. It also could not string together enough pass consistency to win. 

The team gained 55 yards on the ground in its first drive, but recorded 32 yards the rest of the game and finished below 100 yards rushing for the third time in its last four games. 

Despite the 17-point deficit, the Crimson Tide found some consistency during the third quarter, but Florida State put the game away when running back Gavin Sawchuk punched in a 14-yard score for the Seminoles with 7:17 remaining, carrying Alabama defenders with him and running through a few more. The offense had its chances to tighten the game, but turned the ball over on downs three times and came up empty on four drives in Seminoles territory. 

The team notably failed to take advantage of a muffed punt by Florida State, turning it over on downs after quarterback Ty Simpson and wide receiver Ryan Williams failed to connect on fourth down. 

“I’ve got to make sure I give my guys chances to catch the ball,” Simpson said postgame. “I look back out at it and our fringe game, our high red zone, wasn’t very good. And that’s all on me.”

The team emphasized starting fast in games last season when it struggled, but once again, it did not. Following the opening drive, Alabama let up 24 unanswered points and struggled to find its footing on offense until late in the third quarter, something that was prevalent in the team’s losses last season. 

“We can’t be hesitant early on,” DeBoer said postgame, adding that the team has “got to start faster in all ways.” 

For much of the contest, Florida State got pressure early and often to affect Simpson. The Crimson Tide quarterback went 3 for 14 passing for 68 yards on dropbacks where he faced pressure. 

“He’s gotta just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes,” DeBoer said. “There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That’s going to happen. That’s football.”

Alabama will return to the gridiron on Saturday for its home opener, hosting Louisiana-Monroe. The game is slated for a 6:45 p.m. kickoff and can be streamed on SEC Network.

