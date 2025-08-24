Black Student Union hosts Onyx 2025: ‘Back to Black: The Original Code’

CW / Xavier Routt Students perform at Onyx 2025 on August 22.

The Black Student Union hosted its annual Onyx event on the Student Center Lawn Friday, celebrating Black excellence, creativity and community. The theme was “Back to Black: The Original Code.”

The evening started with many different organizations tabling, including the UA chapter of the NAACP and Women of Excellence. The event had free food, including snacks such as snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy and a meal of wings and fries from the Se7ens food truck.

Aaralyn James, a junior majoring in computer science, said she came to Onyx to connect with the Black community and organizations on campus. “It helps me get to know different people and socialize,” James said.

Justin Sinclair, political action and civic engagement chair of the UA NAACP and junior majoring in political science, felt a similar appreciation for Onyx.

“I really like Onyx, just because it’s high energy. It just gets people out, and it doesn’t even feel like you’re burdening them,” Sinclair said.

The event featured performances by UA groups such as the Afro American Gospel Choir, the Crimson Belles, National Pan-Hellenic Council sororities and fraternities, as well as Stillman College’s Golden Perfection dance team.

“I really liked the dancing up top,” Sinclair said. “It’s fun to watch, and it’s just entertaining. They usually play good music, so I like the music too. To see the different organizations and the different fraternities and sororities come out, it’s cool to see everybody do their own thing and show off what they know.”

Fraternities Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma and Alpha Phi Alpha and sororities Zeta Phi Beta, Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Kappa Alpha had step performances at the event.

“My favorite part of Onyx was seeing all the different frats and sororities performing on stage,” James said.

Since Alabama Senate Bill 129 went into effect last October, banning diversity, equity and inclusion in schools and leading the BSU to lose its office in the Student Center, students have been nervous about the future of BSU events.

“After SB129, after BSU lost its room, I feel like they did a good job keeping it up because this energy out here now still looks big,” Sinclair said.