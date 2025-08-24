Culture Pick | Legendary metal band Deftones returns and triumphs with ‘private music’

Courtesy of NME Metal band Deftones has released their newest album titled “private music.”

Offering its best album in years, iconic metal band Deftones has returned with a vengeance on its latest album, “private music.”

A cornerstone of the alternative metal scene, Deftones has both evolved its sound throughout its career and created a new lane for bands in their wake, creatively mixing genres like nu metal, shoegaze and electronic into a distinctly heavy yet atmospheric style. Albums such as “White Pony” and “Around the Fur” have become modern classics, and there has been even more of a resurgence in popularity as younger generations have discovered their discography.

When a band has the kind of legacy and influence that Deftones has, expectations for new releases are high. The stakes are even higher for the band on “private music,” as after “Ohms” in 2020, this has been their longest gap between albums. This is also the band’s first release after longtime bassist Sergio Vega departed, leaving the listener wondering if this could be a more disappointing affair than normal.

Luckily, the band has decided to lean into its strengths, and while “private music” isn’t the group’s most unique project, its back-to-basics sound still finds Deftones sounding the tightest and most energized it’s been since 2012’s masterful “Koi No Yokan.” It’s another reminder of why this band is so highly revered in the metal community and indicates that the group is staying at the top for a long time.

Right from the beginning, there is an immediate burst of noise and excitement in lead single “my mind is a mountain.” Lead singer Chino Moreno glides across the track, showcasing an incredible vocal variety as he moves from pained screams to soulful singing, while the almost military march beat of the drumming creates a propulsive rhythm.

From here, the album mostly delivers the hits, with songs like “locked club” and “ecdysis” melding crushing metal guitars with moody synths and spacey production, as Moreno cries out ambiguous phrases that nonetheless move the listener deeply. It could be an easy criticism to point out that the group seems uninterested in evolving its sound, but there are very few bands that deliver a style like this and even fewer who can pull it off at the same level that Deftones does.

Where “private music” finds its best moments, however, is when the band moves closer to its dreamier elements in the middle. “infinite source” is one of the most upbeat songs in the Deftones catalogue, with a wonderfully melodic lead guitar and beautiful odes to love within the lyrics, while “souvenir” is a daunting six-minute journey that ends in a gorgeously peaceful synth outro. Later in the tracklist, “i think about you all the time” is a powerful ballad bursting in atmosphere and led by Moreno’s softest vocals.

The heaviest material is saved for the back half, and songs like “cXz” and “cut hands” are sure to please fans who prefer the band’s earlier, more metal-focused material. There’s still room for more experimentation in these moments, though, and they took it with the heavy hitter “milk of the madonna,” with a punchy chorus and otherworldly bridge that build into an explosive outro.

“private music” ends on another lengthy track, “departing the body,” opening with Moreno singing deeply while an ambient soundscape lingers behind him, before exploding into a triumphant and exhilarating finish. It closes the album on a classic Deftones note, finding the contrasting elements of the group’s music and daring to fuse them together seamlessly.

Deftones has the kind of legacy that no longer requires new albums of quality, but instead of resting on its laurels, the band keeps finding ways to stay fresh, relevant and exciting. “private music” is another fantastic addition to an incredible discography and one of the best rock albums of the year.