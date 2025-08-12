SEC gymnastics championships to now include all nine teams

CW / Sarah Munzenmaier Alabama gymnast Chloe LaCoursiere performs her floor exercise routine during a March 7 meet versus Florida at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

At the 2025 SEC Spring Meetings in May, the conference decided that starting in 2026, the SEC Gymnastic Championships will host all nine teams.

“Seeds 5-9 will compete in the afternoon session and seeds 1-4 will compete in the evening session,” The SEC commented on the new format of the championships to Gymnastics Now,

Before the 2024-25 school year started, Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC. With these two schools joining the conference, Oklahoma made nine SEC gymnastics teams.

Since there were eight teams before, the SEC Championship was held through two quad-meet sessions. This format stayed after the additions, meaning that the team with the lowest National Qualifying Score was left out of the tournament.

In the 2025 season, Arkansas was ranked No. 9 in the SEC, leaving them out of competition for a week.

Arkansas was ranked No. 16 in the country at the time and had beaten top-ranked opponents earlier in the season. Gymnastics is an unpredictable sport, focused on the nitty-gritty details. Leaving the Razorbacks out of the competition had the team losing an opportunity for a title as well as gymnasts losing the opportunity for an event title.

“The SEC Championship isn’t just a meet but it is a national stage, and a deserving platform. For each of these teams to showcase that excellence, both in person and through media coverage,” Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said.

The SEC Championships mark the first meet of the postseason, and a critical time for gymnastics teams to raise their National Qualifying Score to move on to the NCAA regionals and championships.

Without the SEC Championships, there was no other meet for the Razorbacks to compete at that week.

However, gymnastics fans, coaches, and athletes were quick to point this flaw out in the SEC championships layout. Along with leaving a team out of the run for SEC Champions, the team would not have any competition opportunity that week.

“I am disappointed for our student-athletes that they will not be given the same opportunity to compete this weekend under the same scoring parameters afforded to every other Division I program in the nation,” Arkansas’ coach Jordyn Wieber wrote in a statement.

After hearing the backlash, the SEC decided to include all nine SEC teams in future SEC Championships.