University to host summer commencement, Mohler’s first student address

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
July 31, 2025
The summer commencement ceremony will be University President Peter Mohler’s first after he assumed his role July 21.

The University will host summer commencement in Coleman Coliseum Saturday, August 2 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be the first time that new University President Peter Mohler addresses students after he assumed his role July 21.

“‌With the summer semester coming to a close, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of our summer graduates at my first commencement on Aug. 2,” Mohler said in an email to students. “Soon after, a new academic year will begin, bringing fresh opportunities for innovation, collaboration and discovery.”

Out of the 1240 degree candidates, students are from 22 countries, 42 states and 48 Alabama counties. There are 23 military veterans, 8 active-duty military, and 237 first-generation students. 

In accordance with the University’s clear bag policy, guests and spectators may only bring in clear bags in accordance with the University’s clear bag policy, and will go through metal detectors upon entrance. 

The ceremony will be livestreamed, and additional information will be provided at 92.5 UA Info Radio or on the UA commencement website

