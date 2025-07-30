Alabama football documentary ‘Nothing But A Winner’ hits theaters

CW / Riley Brown Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban gives a speech at the dedication of Saban Field.

Alabama football added the silver screen to its storied history as “Nothing But A Winner,” a documentary chronicling the history of Crimson Tide football, was set to debut in select theaters across the country Thursday.

Local fans can see the film at the CMX Hollywood 16 & IMAX in Tuscaloosa, with showtimes at 4 p.m, 7 p.m. and 7:30 pm CT on Thursday.

Directed by Jimmy Jenkins, the film bridges the past and present by detailing how legendary head coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban built one of the most dominant collegiate athletic programs of all time.

The primary goal of the documentary was to sew together the two eras, showing the process the two coaches had, and what impact the coaches had on the program and its players.

“We also wanted to show how Bryant and Saban had a very similar process that they put their players through and how the ingredients for winning never change,” Jenkins said.

While “Nothing But A Winner” details the championship DNA that made Bryant and Saban’s teams so great, it also dives into the greater theme of the experience of Black players within the program during the integration of the South.

“One of the things that I wanted to kind of really focus on was the African-American experience through the Alabama football program and through the state,” Jenkins said. “So we were able to talk to a lot of those guys who integrated the team and to see how the doors they opened helped Alabama football to become what it is today.”

The documentary features interviews with former Alabama football stars Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Waddle, CJ Mosley, Jonathan Allen and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix who are joined by all-time greats Gene Stallings, Sylvester Croom, Wilbur Jackson, Bobby Humphrey, Jeremiah Castille and Antonio Langham. It also features a rare sit-down interview with Saban and credits former Alabama superstar defensive back Marlon Humphrey as an executive producer.

“Nothing But a Winner” is expected to be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the near future.