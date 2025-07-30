Alabama men’s basketball transfer preview

CW / Riley Brown Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells from the sideline against Auburn at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Feb. 15, 2025.

After losing key players to graduation and the portal, Alabama men’s basketball reloaded its roster at positions across the floor with four transfer additions.

“We are excited to welcome these four young men to our program who are not only extremely talented but great people who will add value to our program,” Oats said. “As a group, they bring a lot of size combined with athleticism and skill that will be great fits in our system. We are excited to welcome both them and their families to the Alabama basketball program.”

Jalil Bethea, guard, transferred from Miami

The 6’5 playmaking guard out of Philadelphia, made an immediate impact in his freshman season at Miami in 2024. He averaged 7.1 PPG, 2.1 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game during his freshman season in Coral Gables.

Bethea also made waves in high school, being named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, tagging him as a consensus five-star recruit.

With an NBA-caliber frame and NBA talent potential, the right growth in Tuscaloosa could elevate his game to the next level.

“Jalil is a supreme athlete with unlimited potential and is a player that has every measurable that the NBA is looking for, as he was a projected top-five pick before starting his collegiate career,” Oats said. “Jalil is an elite playmaker and possesses great ball handling skills and decision making and will be a great fit for our system.”

Taylor Bol Bowen, forward, transferred from Florida State

Bol Bowen took a step forward in his sophomore season in Tallahassee, averaging 8 ppg on 48% from the field and 41% from three, traits that will thrive in Oats’ three point eccentric system.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American was praised by Oats for his defensive ability as a weak-side rim protector.

“Taylor is a tremendous athlete with great size at 6-10 and a 7-2 wingspan. He can spread the floor with his three-point shooting and is one of the best two-way players in the country,” Oats said. “He is elite on the defensive end and is one of the best weak-side rim protectors I have seen.”

Keitenn Bristow, forward, transferred from Tarleton State

Bristow exploded onto the scene in his freshman campaign at Tarleton State, being named the Western Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year with 11.3 PPG, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Oats noted Bristow’s ability to navigate the floor in transition while pushing the tempo, something that lends itself to the system the Crimson Tide plays with.

“Keitenn is a player that is just beginning to scratch the surface of his talent as he grew nine inches over the last three years,” Oats said. “He has the ability to make plays in transition and push the tempo. He can rebound outside his area and is a capable three-point shooter.”

Noah Williamson, center, transferred from Bucknell

The 7-foot native of Latvia was the Patriot League Player of the Year last season, averaging 17.6 PPG, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

What could be key to aiding Alabama this year is his defensive ability. He was named an All-Defense honoree in the Patriot League last season, so there is obviously a hope that he can carry that play over to the SEC.

“Noah is a 7-footer who possesses a lot of skill and has a great IQ. He has the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting and with his passing,” Oats said. “He has a good feel for the game and that was shown last year when he was named Patriot League Player of the Year.”