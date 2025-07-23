Culture Pick | ‘The Bear’ heals itself in season four

Courtesy of The Rolling Stone The Bear Season 4 gives characters time to grow and develop nuances between the main restaurant scenes.

FX’s 21-time Emmy Award winning comedy-drama series “The Bear” returned to Hulu for its fourth season last month, filled once again with food, frustration and family.

The show, which follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning chef who was forced to take over his family’s sandwich shop following the death of his brother Mikey, has adapted itself to focus on a plethora of characters both in and outside of the restaurant. Seasons 2 and 3 followed the ensemble as they changed their lives and their business to rebrand The Beef into The Bear, the fine-dining restaurant Mikey and Carmy always dreamed of starting together.

In Season 4, “The Bear” regains some of the footing it lost in Season 3 as it focuses on building the restaurant into a sustainable business model. The tension, as always, is turned up to ten, as a bad review in the Chicago Tribune focuses on the dissonance of the establishment’s ever-changing menu, followed by Carmy’s main investor, his Uncle Jimmy, setting up a clock for how long the restaurant can stay open before it completely runs out of money.

This pressure has always been one of the show’s main methods of creating a chaotic and tense atmosphere, but unlike other seasons, Season 4 actually showcases the characters facing their fears and pressures and attempting to grow as individuals.

This could not be more true for any of the characters than Carmy, who despite his love for his craft, has always been completely overwhelmed by anxiety and the pressures of the restaurant business.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, who play Sydney and Carmy respectively, deliver another set of powerhouse performances, finding unknown nuance in characters who have the capacity to grow predictable through their familiarity to audiences. White takes viewers on a skillfully-crafted journey as his character attempts to improve his mental health and relationships. Edebiri showcases Sydney growing into the incredibly skilled chef she’s always been, despite the outside pressures that threaten to get to her the same way they’ve impacted Carmy.

The entire cast of supporting actors have the same ability as White and Edebiri to make audiences really care about the outcomes of these characters and their lives. Liza Colón-Zayas makes it feel like Tina’s attempts to make a main dish in under three minutes is one of the most important pursuits in the world. We cheer on Marcus, played by Lionel Boyce, when he gets named one of Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs. We get bummed for Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, when he has to attend his ex-wife’s wedding.

The wedding episode itself is a celebration of the greater themes “The Bear” tackles outside of the overwhelming walls of the restaurant. It includes the entire cast of supporting characters viewers hold dear, as well as the return of several guest stars, such as John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk, who play distant family members who had been previously seen in theChristmas episode “Fishes” in Season 2. The episode acts as an antithesis to “Fishes,” this time showcasing the characters gathering as a family and forgiving each other for the problems of their past. The heartwarming scene where the majority of the cast sits under a table at the wedding talking about what they’re scared of is an incredibly healing change from the screaming and car crashing of their last time all together in Season 2.

As viewers anticipate what Season 5 will bring for the show, they will be satisfied by the evolution of the characters they have grown to love and hope for the best as the series continues.