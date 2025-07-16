Tuscaloosa City Council approves zoning, annexations, budget changes

On Tuesday, The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a series of measures to guide the city’s growth and support community projects, amending the Elevate Tuscaloosa budget and expanding entertainment district hours for Oktoberfest this fall.

Elevate Budget Adjusted to Fund Parks, Saban Center

The council amended the 2025 Elevate Tuscaloosa Fund budget to reflect updated revenue and spending projections.

Funding for the Saban Center increased to roughly $43.45 million, up from about $41 million, and allocations for Sokol Park, contingency funds and other projects were also adjusted.

The amended budget reflects updated sales tax and use tax projections and maintains balance at about $57.6 million in both revenues and expenditures.

Key allocations in the revised budget include:

Saban Center: increased from $41,006,364 to $43,451,866

Sokol Park: increased from $5,640,513 to $6,440,513

Harris Nicol: decreased from $727,608 to $727,499

Kaulton Park: decreased from $1,545,492 to $1,545,036

Restart–Resurfacing Local Streets: decreased from $3,838,554 to $3,740,776

Oktoberfest to Bring Early Start to Entertainment District

In anticipation of Oktoberfest, the council voted to temporarily expand the hours of the Downtown Entertainment District on Saturday, Sept. 20.

On that day, the district will open at 7 a.m., earlier than its usual 11 a.m. start, and close at its usual 11 p.m., with regular hours resuming the next day. The festival, sponsored by Visit Tuscaloosa, will be at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

$100,000 Approved for Boys & Girls Club Renovations

The council approved up to $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama to renovate and modernize the Jaycee Park Clubhouse.

Vote Delayed on Rezoning 583 Acres for Industrial Development

Councilors voted unanimously to table a decision on rezoning approximately 583 acres north of Interstate 20 and west of Brookwood Parkway for four weeks. The property, owned by Westervelt Realty Inc., was recently annexed into the city and would change from single-family residential to heavy industrial use if approved.

Two Properties Brought Into City Limits

In separate votes, the council annexed two properties into Tuscaloosa’s corporate boundaries.

A 1.62-acre lot at 15635 Marble Road, owned by Darien and Brenda Pedota, was added to the city after the owners petitioned for annexation.

An 18.42-acre parcel at 11601 Lake Nicol Road, owned by Benjamin and Savannah Parish, was also brought into the city under the same process. Both properties are contiguous to existing city limits.

Councilor Recognizes Community Support

Councilor Joseph Eatmon, Sr. thanked the Tuscaloosa Police Department and local organizers for their roles in a recent community giveaway.

“TPD managed traffic for us [while] we gave away 31,000 pounds of food and $70,000 worth of shoes,” he said, “so I’d like to thank them for their assistance with that over at Stillman College this weekend.”