Binge-worthy and beach-ready: A summer streaming guide

As students hit the second half of summer, it becomes a perfect time to binge a new show.

It’s halfway through the summer, it’s too hot to be outside and the thrill of being home has worn off — the perfect conditions for a summer streaming binge.

As we move into July, there’s no shortage of shows to help fill the second half of summer break. New seasons of highly anticipated shows have already premiered this year, such as Season 2 of “Severance,” Season 3 of “The White Lotus” and a second season of “The Last of Us,” all rising in popularity.

“Severance,” a psychological sci-fi thriller, streaming on Apple TV, follows a group of employees who undergo a procedure that splits their memories between their personal and work lives. Audiences follow Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, as he navigates the moral implications of the Severance program.

Within the psychological thriller and sci-fi genres, Disney+ has released “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart,” two Marvel shows that explore themes of trauma, justice and the ethics of technology. Also joining the list are new seasons of “Black Mirror” and “The Rehearsal,” each offering their own surreal spin on modern life.

In the drama genre, Season 3 of “The White Lotus” has taken fans by storm. With an 86% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating, this new season, available on HBO Max, brings social satire to a darker level, delivering a slow burn to the show’s mystique.

The newest season of “Squid Game” has set a record for the Netflix Top 10 list with 60.1 million views within just three days of its release. On the lighter side, “The Morning Show” and “Ginny and Georgia” return with new episodes full of workplace chaos and family drama.

After its Season 1 win as the best horror television show in 2024, “The Last of Us” returned for a second season on HBO Max. Based on the video game of the same name, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, with Season 2 occurring five years after the events of the first season. Full of horror and violence, the new rendition of the original story continues to deliver gut-wrenching action and emotional storytelling through the lives of Ellie and Joel.

So far, darker shows are finding popularity, with “The Last of Us” finding company with new seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Night Agent” and “The Gilded Age.”

However, watchers can find light in an endearing show that highlights romance and family development. A new addition to Amazon Prime, the third season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” releases its first two episodes on July 16, with another episode following every week. The final arc of the hit television adaptation dives deeper into a love triangle after a two year time jump, following the original plot of Jenny Han’s final novel “We’ll Always Have Summer.”

As summer slows down, there’s no better time to dive into a great story.. From thrillers to comedies to character-driven dramas, the TV slate for 2025 is anything but boring.