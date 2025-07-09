Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




The Crimson White
The Crimson White
UA System approves president, athletic coaches contracts

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
July 9, 2025
Courtesy of the University
Soon-to-be University President Peter Mohler was approved for an $800,000 contract.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee confirmed the salaries for Peter Mohler and various coaching positions Monday.

Mohler, who was announced as the next University president last month, will receive a starting salary of $800,000 as president through Sept. 30, 2026, along with a one-time relocation allowance of $30,000. He will also be eligible for a performance bonus of $75,000 for the calendar year 2025 and an additional performance bonus of $150,000 for the calendar year 2026.

According to open records, outgoing UA President Stuart Bell’s base salary as of July 2024 was $775,842. His base salary in 2016 was $750,396.

Mohler will begin his term as University president July 21.

The seven UA Athletics contracts were approved unanimously for the following positions:

  • Rob Vaughn, head baseball coach, 5-year contract – $1,275,000
  • Brian Adams, assistant men’s basketball coach, 2-year contract – $400,000
  • Chris Fleming, assistant men’s basketball coach, 2-year contract – $400,000
  • Kristy Curry, head women’s basketball coach, 5-year contract – $350,000
  • Kumari Lewis, head rowing coach, 4-year contract – $180,000
  • Margo Geer, head swimming and diving coach, 3-year contract – $180,000
  • Jonatan Berhane, head women’s tennis coach, 3-year contract – $150,000

The committee also approved the renewal of the faculty contract for Bharat Balasubramanian, executive director of the Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies and professor in the College of Engineering, and Kevin Donahoe, enterprise resource planning implementation manager for the University.

