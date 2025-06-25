Culture Pick | ‘Phineas and Ferb’ brings back childhood nostalgia just in time for summer

Courtesy of Deadline Phineas and Ferb returns after ten years with the same lovable characters and antics.

Nearly eighteen years after its original air date and ten years after its final episode, childhood classic “Phineas and Ferb” returned to Disney on June 5 for its long-awaited fifth season. Created by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Alabama native Dan Povenmire, the show’s return marks a resurgence for childhood classics and a rise in Gen-Z nostalgia.

The new season follows its returning main characters, step-brothers Phineas and Ferb, in their attempts to make the most of another summer vacation through their legendary inventions and antics. Season 5 also sees the return of several other fan-favorite characters, including the boys’ tattle-telling sister Candace, their secret-agent pet platypus Perry, and his sworn enemy Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

Though Season 5 brings back all of the characters and references from previous seasons that audiences have come to know and love, its true strength comes in its ability to break its own formula and move in a familiar but new direction.

Rather than solely focusing on the boys and their inventions, Season 5 allows audiences to more fully understand familiar side characters who have been with the show since its start. Episodes like “More Than an Intern” and “Agent T (for Teen),” respectively, showcase Carl, the intern at Agent P’s spy organization OWCA, and Stacy, Candace’s best friend, as they help Agent P defeat Doofenshmirtz and protect the city of Danville.

Another welcome change that helps Season 5 feel fresh is Candace’s larger participation in the boys’ antics. Despite her end goal staying consistent with “busting” her brothers and exposing their escapades to their mom, her willingness to work with them and become a part of the chaos shifts the mold that had been previously established for her character.

In the episode “Cloudy with a Chance of Mom,” Candace puts aside her urge to bust her brothers and even uses their inventions to help save their mom, who has been turned into a cloud by Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s “Vaporize-inator.”

This ability to continue the same format of previous seasons while also redefining characters and breaking away from the show’s formulaic and often predictable plot pattern manages to make Season 5 feel new while also being just as comforting and familiar as it was in childhood.

While certains aspects of the characters and the show’s formula have been updated for the better, its classic references and most iconic elements have not changed. From Isabella, Phineas’ love-interest, always coming into the backyard with her signature drawn out “Whatcha doing?” to the famous “Where’s Perry?” that’s said every time the platypus sneaks off to fight Doofenshmirtz as Agent P, everything that is recognizable and adored about the show remains even ten years later.

From its iconic one-liners to its loveable characters and silly songs, “Phineas and Ferb” has returned in its full glory for Season 5 with a few updates sure to grab the attention of new generations of watchers and keep those who have loved it since childhood entertained. The beloved series is back and ready to give you the perfect way to spend your 104 days of summer vacation.