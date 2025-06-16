Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Alabama’s Samuel Ogazi wins men’s 400-meter national championship

Samuel Prestipino, Sports Editor
June 16, 2025
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Men’s 400-meter dash national champion Samuel Ogazi poses with his trophy at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon on June 13, 2025.

Samuel Ogazi secured the gold medal for Alabama in the 400-meter dash on the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Ogazi is the first Nigerian-born athlete to win the 400-meter NCAA title since Eastern Michigan’s Clement Chukwu accomplished the feat in 1999. A 2024 Olympic finalist, Ogazi finished the event a full second ahead of the next fastest runner at 44.84 seconds, though this time is slower than his program record of 44.41 seconds.

USC’s William Jones finished second with a time of 45.53 seconds, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Jordan Pierre finished third with a time of 45.75 seconds. The only other SEC runner to finish in the top-9 was Texas A&M’s Auhmad Robinson, who finished seventh. 

“Remember the name Samuel Ogazi!!!,” the Alabama track and field team posted on social media.

This year’s win serves as redemption for last year’s second-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. He brought home the silver medal with a time of 44.52.

He also participated in the men’s 4×400 meter relay event final on Friday, where he and his teammates Donald Chiyangwa, Peter Diebold and Oussama El Bouchayby finished sixth with a time of 3:02.17, a season best.

Alabama’s men’s team finished the national meet tied for 26th place with 13 points, ending its season.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Kipsang participating in the Crimson Tide Invitational on April 23, 2022 at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Former SEC Champion, NCAA record holder Eliud Kipsang dies at 28
Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn coaches during a game against Mississippi State on April 11, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Notable improvements in Rob Vaughn’s second season as head coach
Alabama pitcher Beau Bryans (#6) sits in the dugout after the game against Missouri on April 25, 2025.
Late season downfall: What went wrong for Alabama baseball
Former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming coaches during a game.
New assistant coach Chris Fleming replaces offensive guru Ryan Pannone: An analysis
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (#12) plays during A-Day on April 12, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.
12 weeks until football season: Notable Alabama players who have worn No. 12
Alabama wide-receiver Ryan Williams is hoisted into the air after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia on September 28, 2024 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Athletics to fully fund revenue sharing with athletes