Alabama’s Samuel Ogazi wins men’s 400-meter national championship

Courtesy of UA Athletics Men’s 400-meter dash national champion Samuel Ogazi poses with his trophy at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon on June 13, 2025.

Samuel Ogazi secured the gold medal for Alabama in the 400-meter dash on the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Ogazi is the first Nigerian-born athlete to win the 400-meter NCAA title since Eastern Michigan’s Clement Chukwu accomplished the feat in 1999. A 2024 Olympic finalist, Ogazi finished the event a full second ahead of the next fastest runner at 44.84 seconds, though this time is slower than his program record of 44.41 seconds.

USC’s William Jones finished second with a time of 45.53 seconds, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Jordan Pierre finished third with a time of 45.75 seconds. The only other SEC runner to finish in the top-9 was Texas A&M’s Auhmad Robinson, who finished seventh.

“Remember the name Samuel Ogazi!!!,” the Alabama track and field team posted on social media.

The only 400-meter runner to clock a sub-45 mark. Remember the name Samuel Ogazi!!!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/L9R0fMa3EN — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) June 14, 2025

This year’s win serves as redemption for last year’s second-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. He brought home the silver medal with a time of 44.52.

He also participated in the men’s 4×400 meter relay event final on Friday, where he and his teammates Donald Chiyangwa, Peter Diebold and Oussama El Bouchayby finished sixth with a time of 3:02.17, a season best.

Alabama’s men’s team finished the national meet tied for 26th place with 13 points, ending its season.