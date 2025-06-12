Former SEC Champion, NCAA record holder Eliud Kipsang dies at 28

CW Archive Kipsang participating in the Crimson Tide Invitational on April 23, 2022 at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Former renowned Alabama distance runner and two-time SEC champion Eliud Kipsang died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest on June 6. He was 28.

Kipsang was admitted to the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, following the cardiac episode, according to a GoFundMe set up to support funeral expenses for his family. As of the time of publication, the fundraiser had raised over $9,ooo of its $30,000 goal.

Kipsang holds school records in three events and formerly held the NCAA record in the 1500 meter, running a 3:33.74 in 2022.

His record in the 1500 meter stood until this year, when Villanova’s Liam Murphy ran a 3:33.02 on March 27.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Eliud Kipsang, one of the most gifted athletes ever to wear crimson and white,” Alabama head track coach Dan Waters said in a news release on Alabama Athletics’ website.

As a freshman, Kipsang won gold at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Conference Championships and also took home a first place finish at the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships. He also saw national success in 2021, finishing as the NCAA Division I Indoor Mile runner-up and securing a fourth place finish at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

His accomplishments saw him participate in Kenya’s Olympic trials, but he was unsuccessful in his bid to represent his home country at the Olympics.

Kipsang was not only a star on the track and course, but was also a cherished member of his team.

“His impact on our program extended far beyond records and championships; he was a beloved teammate, a brother to so many and a dear friend to me, personally,” Waters said.

Kipsang graduated from The University of Alabama in December 2023 with a degree in public health. He chose to turn pro after graduating and signed with Adidas in 2023.

Kipsang then joined Tinman Elite, a distance running club located in Boulder, Colorado, but raced just once for the club at the Yakima Mile in 2024.

“The running community has lost a remarkable soul,” Waters said.