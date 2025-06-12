Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Former SEC Champion, NCAA record holder Eliud Kipsang dies at 28

Fisher Isbell, Contributing Writer
June 12, 2025
CW Archive
Kipsang participating in the Crimson Tide Invitational on April 23, 2022 at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Former renowned Alabama distance runner and two-time SEC champion Eliud Kipsang died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest on June 6. He was 28.

Kipsang was admitted to the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, following the cardiac episode, according to a GoFundMe set up to support funeral expenses for his family. As of the time of publication, the fundraiser had raised over $9,ooo of its $30,000 goal. 

Kipsang holds school records in three events and formerly held the NCAA record in the 1500 meter, running a 3:33.74 in 2022. 

His record in the 1500 meter stood until this year, when Villanova’s Liam Murphy ran a 3:33.02 on March 27.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Eliud Kipsang, one of the most gifted athletes ever to wear crimson and white,” Alabama head track coach Dan Waters said in a news release on Alabama Athletics’ website.

As a freshman, Kipsang won gold at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Conference Championships and also took home a first place finish at the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships. He also saw national success in 2021, finishing as the NCAA Division I Indoor Mile runner-up and securing a fourth place finish at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.  

His accomplishments saw him participate in Kenya’s Olympic trials, but he was unsuccessful in his bid to represent his home country at the Olympics. 

Kipsang was not only a star on the track and course, but was also a cherished member of his team. 

“His impact on our program extended far beyond records and championships; he was a beloved teammate, a brother to so many and a dear friend to me, personally,” Waters said. 

Kipsang graduated from The University of Alabama in December 2023 with a degree in public health. He chose to turn pro after graduating and signed with Adidas in 2023. 

Kipsang then joined Tinman Elite, a distance running club located in Boulder, Colorado, but raced just once for the club at the Yakima Mile in 2024. 

“The running community has lost a remarkable soul,” Waters said.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn coaches during a game against Mississippi State on April 11, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Notable improvements in Rob Vaughn’s second season as head coach
Alabama pitcher Beau Bryans (#6) sits in the dugout after the game against Missouri on April 25, 2025.
Late season downfall: What went wrong for Alabama baseball
Former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming coaches during a game.
New assistant coach Chris Fleming replaces offensive guru Ryan Pannone: An analysis
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (#12) plays during A-Day on April 12, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.
12 weeks until football season: Notable Alabama players who have worn No. 12
Alabama wide-receiver Ryan Williams is hoisted into the air after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia on September 28, 2024 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Athletics to fully fund revenue sharing with athletes
Forward Grant Nelson (#4) and guard Mark Sears (#1) play in Alabama's game against McNeese on Nov. 11, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, AL.
NBA draft 2025: After Labaron Philon withdrawal, Crimson Tide draft lineup is slim
More in Top News
Tuscaloosa council awards $74M Saban Center contract, delays vote on resort project, honors Juneteenth
Tuscaloosa council awards $74M Saban Center contract, delays vote on resort project, honors Juneteenth
Protesters demonstrate against the Trump administration at the Hands Off! Tuscaloosa protest at Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse in April.
Activists to host ‘No Kings Tuscaloosa’ protest
The College of Arts and Sciences will be renamed after J. Frank Barefield, after he made a $35 million gift commitment to the University.
College of Arts and Sciences renamed after alum donation
Alabama NAACP to host convention in Tuscaloosa
Alabama NAACP to host convention in Tuscaloosa
Alireza Doroudi voluntarily deports to Iran
Alireza Doroudi voluntarily deports to Iran
Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive tickets to the commencement address.
UA Early College reduces tuition over 90%