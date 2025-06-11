Culture Pick | ‘Ballerina’ is the best action film of the year

Courtesy of Collider Ballerina, a spinoff movie in the John Wick universe, shines in casting, special effects and storyline.

The “John Wick” franchise has set the modern-day standard for how an action movie should be made. Fortunately, the first spin-off in the Wick universe, “Ballerina,” has not only met that standard but soared above it.

The film follows ballerina-turned-assassin Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas. After being trained under the Ruska Roma criminal organization, Macarro sets out to get revenge against those responsible for killing her father.

The movie’s visuals are truly breathtaking. Director Len Wiseman captures numerous different environments such as a white, snowy town in Austria and a purple-lit nightclub in New York with brilliant cinematography to create a truly beautiful film.

An equally shining aspect of the movie is its cast. De Armas plays the titular Ballerina beautifully. She is about as natural an action star as they come, and she is easily the standout of the film. Her character demands a surplus of emotional and physical acting skills, and she delivers on both.

Another impressive performance comes from Gabriel Byrne, who plays the film’s antagonist, The Chancellor. Even at over 70 years old, he manages to be intimidating and threatening in the movie.

The story moves swiftly and smoothly, never giving the audience a moment to breathe. The action is non-stop from the second the movie starts until the credits roll, and the two-hour runtime flies by like nothing.

Action is possibly the movie’s strongest aspect, as it matches the same technical quality of the other films in the franchise. It goes above and beyond in its attention to detail, along with finding creative ways to kill people in a franchise that’s all about killing with style.

Wiseman brought in “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to oversee the filming of most of the action, along with most of the same creative team behind the original movies. This continuity has a clear and tangible impact on the final product, as “Ballerina” has the same feel and tone as the “John Wick” films.

Wick himself has a significant role in the film, more than just a cameo appearance. However, his dominant presence does not distract from the main story, and if anything, elevates it. As always, Keanu Reeves shines as Wick, showing how naturally he can get back into the character despite a multi-year hiatus from the role.

The only negative in the film is that the first half is slightly slower compared to the second. It’s still fairly good, but it can’t compare to the action-packed thrills of the last hour.

Overall, “Ballerina” is a more than sufficient entry into the “John Wick” franchise. It takes what makes its predecessors great and adds its own special touches, creating a phenomenal product and an entertaining time at the theater.