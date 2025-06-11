Culture Pick | Addison Rae’s debut album earns her a spot in the new era of pop stars

Courtesy of AP News Addison Rae’s new album gives fans a look into her private life as a social media star.

Influencer, actor and artist Addison Rae is the moment, and the release of her self-titled debut album “Addison” proves just that.

Fans have been waiting patiently for Rae’s first full album since the release of her single “Obsessed” in 2021, followed by her extended play in 2023, “AR,” for which she received praise from Pitchfork and Billboard.

Rae truly began her modern pop transcendence in early 2024 when she was featured on a remix of Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” by a.g. cook, giving both vocals and her signature horror movie scream in the background. Her friendship with XCX helped promote her single “Diet Pepsi,” which Rae performed live alongside XCX and Troye Sivan at Madison Square Garden as a guest on the Sweat Tour.

After the releases of four singles, the whole album has come to take listeners by storm. Composed of 12 songs and with a run time of just under 34 minutes, Rae tackles a wide variety of genres, including touches of house, synth and trip, but the album as a whole falls under the pop umbrella.

Rae heavily utilized her powerhouse singles to help promote the eventual album release. From “Diet Pepsi” closing out 2024’s summer of pop music and landing her a peak of 54th on the Billboard Top 100 to “Headphones On” garnering comparisons to pop royalty like Madonna, listeners received her singles very well.

“Addison” takes listeners on a journey through Rae’s life, particularly her progression from her past self to who she is now. The lyrics, written by Rae, Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser, tell a story of the ups and downs of Rae’s rise to fame and the mental toll that came along with it. This lyrical journey is especially clear in the fifth track, “Lost and Found,” where Rae sings, “I lost myself and found myself again.”

The powerful narrative message reaches a peak in the song “Fame is a Gun.” With lyrics highlighting both her need and disdain for fame set against the high speed beat and techno-like production, Rae uses her experiences to convey that fame is dangerous, but social media allows anyone to become famous at any time.

The lyrics, backed up by some of her breathy vocals and classic one-liners, power this album into the pop ranks, with the lion’s share of Gen Z being able to relate to at least one of the songs.

Releasing the album at the start of the summer was an excellent choice for Rae. She covers modern teen experiences while also dropping hits that are perfect for car rides with the windows down. The familiar vibe throughout the entire album makes it a touch repetitive, but it also allows songs that were not singles like “Summer Forever” and “In The Rain” to have their own moments to shine among the already popular singles.

Rae’s musical journey is far from over, and with this album becoming an instant example of what pop music can be, listeners can only sit and wait to see what she does next.