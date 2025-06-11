Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Activists to host ‘No Kings Tuscaloosa’ protest

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
June 11, 2025
Hannah Grace Mayfield
Protesters demonstrate against the Trump administration at the Hands Off! Tuscaloosa protest at Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse in April.

Indivisible of West Alabama, a local activist organization, will host a  “No Kings Tuscaloosa” protest outside the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

The protest is part of the “No Kings: National Day of Defiance” demonstrations happening across the country on the same day. This is the third protest in Tuscaloosa aligned with a national day of protest this year, following the “Hands Off!” protests in April and another sponsored by 50501 in May.

“In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings,” Indivisible of West Alabama said in a statement. “We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

The protests are also in response to a military parade happening in Washington, D.C., Saturday in honor of the United States military’s 250th anniversary, which is President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Other protests in Alabama will take place in:

  • Auburn
  • Birmingham
  • Dadeville
  • Dothan
  • Guntersville
  • Huntsville
  • Jacksonville
  • Mobile
  • Montgomery
  • Selma
  • Scottsboro

Organizers said there will be 1,000 protests occurring Saturday nationwide.

