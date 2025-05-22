Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Former top-5 WNBA draft pick joins women’s basketball coaching staff

Samuel Prestipino, Sports Editor
May 22, 2025
Courtesy of Troy Athletics
Former Troy assistant coach Chelsea Dungee-Artberry coaches up a player during a game at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama.

Chelsea Dungee-Artberry was officially named an assistant coach of Alabama women’s basketball, head coach Kristy Curry announced Friday. 

The former No. 5 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and All-American at the University of Arkansas will be the director of player development and recruiting operations, serving as an on-floor assistant coach and off-campus recruiter. 

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Chelsea to the Alabama family,” Curry said. “Her experience as a first-round WNBA draft pick and a collegiate All-American brings an elite-level perspective to our program.”

While at Arkansas in 2021, Dungee-Artberry once held the program’s single-season points record with 759 and earned All-SEC First-Team honors. She was known for her offensive abilities and leadership while with the Razorbacks, earning her a selection by the Dallas Wings with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Although Dungee-Artberry had a short playing tenure that ended with the 2022 season, she became the target of coaching jobs across the country. She began at Troy in 2022 as an assistant coach and helped lead the team to a 39-25 overall record, which included a 27-9 Sun Belt Conference record. Her time at Troy culminated with the team earning the No. 2 seed in the SBC Tournament during the 2023 season, which included the program’s first ever postseason victory.

Dungee-Artberry then spent last season at Tulsa as an assistant coach, steering the Golden Hurricanes to the American Athletic Conference championship game and a berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. 

“Chelsea has not only played at the game’s highest levels, but she also understands what it takes to lead, inspire, and succeed,” Curry said. “Her competitive spirit, leadership qualities, and player-first mindset are exactly what we value as we continue building a championship culture at Alabama.”

