Nick Saban honored with first Sports Emmy

CW / Riley Thompson Nick Saban salutes the crowd at a taping of ESPN’s College Gameday on September 28, 2024 on the quad at the University of Alabama.

Seven national championship wins, 11 SEC championship wins, five SEC Coach of the Year awards, three Bobby Bowden Coach of the Year Awards, two AP Coach of the Year Awards, a football field’s naming rights, a commission by the President of the United States and now, an Emmy Award.

Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was honored with the 2025 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent. This marks his first ever Sports Emmy and just the second time that a talent at ESPN won the award in that category.

The Alabama legend beat out rising stars in the industry: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Jason Kelce and Jay Wright.

Alabama football congratulated its former coach on social media Wednesday:

“Leadership, Legacy, and now… an Emmy.”

One of Saban’s co-hosts on ESPN’s College Gameday and a University of Alabama graduate, Rece Davis took to social media to share his thoughts on the news.

“This is fantastic,” Davis wrote on X. “Nick was extraordinary. A brilliant communicator no matter what the setting. Team room. Board room. Gameday set. He crushes all of them. Congratulations! Many more to come!”

The show itself was honored with the award for Outstanding Studio Show after Saban’s first year on set.

The award comes as Saban is reportedly set to be appointed co-chair of a Presidential commission on college sports by President Donald Trump. The 73-year-old may be retired from coaching, but it doesn’t seem like he will be slowing down anytime soon.