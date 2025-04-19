Three Alabama guards selected in the 2025 WNBA draft

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama women’s basketball Sarah Ashlee Barker (#3) runs toward the goal against LSU at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL, on Feb. 26, 2025.

A program record three Alabama women’s basketball players were picked at the 2025 WNBA draft in New York City on Monday night.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Sarah Ashlee, Aaliyah and Zaay,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “Each of their basketball journeys are uniquely inspiring and a true reflection of their character, relentless work ethic and their team-first mindset. At Alabama, we often say ‘Built by Bama,’ but these three brought something even more powerful: unwavering belief and a will to win that set them apart.”

Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, selected 9th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks

Barker was the first Alabama prospect to be drafted.

“I’m so excited for the competition and a new chapter in my life,” Barker said. “I’ve been in college for five years, and so I’m just ready to start the next chapter.”

Magic Johnson, NBA legend and co-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks, said on X that Barker is everything they were looking for in a player.

“She can score off the dribble, she’s a dead eye 3-point shooter, and she’s a defensive specialist,” Johnson said. “We are thrilled to have her on the Sparks!”

Barker averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in her final collegiate season. Defensively, she held opponents to 23% shooting from the field as the primary defender.

The WNBA draft and Alabama softball’s home game versus Oklahoma happened simultaneously. In between innings, footage of Barker getting drafted was shared on the jumbotron, and the Crimson Tide fans erupted with cheers.

Guard Aaliyah Nye, selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Aces

Nye attended the draft to support Barker, and the Aces chose her four picks after her teammate. Although Barker and Nye were drafted to different teams, Nye said she is happy that both of them are continuing their careers on the West Coast.

Moments before the Aces chose Nye, Barker shouted out Nye in the WNBA draftee press conference, calling her the best shooter in the country.

This season, Nye averaged 15.2 points and 3.4 made 3-pointers a game while shooting 45.5% from behind the arc. She is Alabama’s all-time 3-point leader with 293.

“It’s an amazing experience to be able to play in the WNBA, and I’m gonna work as hard as I can to go out there and compete every single day,” Nye said.

Guard Zaay Green, selected 32nd overall by the Washington Mystics

Green was one of five players chosen by the Mystics in this draft. This season, she averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while playing the role of point guard in most of Alabama’s games. She also led the team in total points this season with 519.

She is a 6-foot-2 veteran guard who played six seasons in college basketball. ESPN’s Andraya Carter called Green an aggressive shot hunter, adding that she is great at getting downhill.

These players will have nearly a month to prepare for their rookie year. The 2025 WNBA season will kick off on May 16.