Alabamians among most stressed in United States

CW / Ethan Met The Counseling Center is available to students, and is located off of Paul W Bryant Drive.

According to a recent study conducted by WalletHub, Alabama is the eighth most stressed state in the country. Its ranking reflects the way of life for many Alabama citizens, with low wages, medical debt, and childcare gaps seemingly becoming the norm.

The study analyzed 40 key stress indicators across four main categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health- and safety-related stress. Each category included multiple data points — such as unemployment rates, debt levels, access to mental health care, childcare costs and suicide rates.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and weighted based on its importance, with higher scores indicating higher stress levels. Final rankings were calculated using each state’s weighted average across all indicators.

Alabama ranked third in financial stress, 11th in family-related stress, 15th in health and safety stress and 19th in work-related stress.

Heather Gunn, an associate professor in the University’s Department of Psychology, said chronic stress impacts both mind and body.

“Many people who have a lot of stress report feeling chronically overwhelmed, anxious and depressed,” she said. “The physical effects are also countless. High blood pressure, poor sleep, poor health behaviors are all strongly linked to excessive stress.”

The Centers for Disease Control ranks Alabama as the third most sleep-deprived state in the country, with 41.4% of adults reporting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Gunn said she believes that’s largely driven by systemic problems, not personal failings.

“I study sleep, so of course I would advocate for programs that could improve sleep,” she said. “But I also think that it’s a lot to ask for individuals to work on their behaviors in the context of poor systems support.”

Demetrius Barksdale, a psychology faculty member at the University, has seen the emotional toll of stress from a different angle.

“Stress is heightened at the intersection of navigating life’s purpose or meaning while also managing the controllable and uncontrollable things in life,” he said.

WalletHub ranked Alabama third in the country for financial stress — a trend Gunn sees reflected in people’s daily routines. She said financial instability often leads to relationship strain, creating a cycle where “the financial strain and downstream effects build upon each other.”

Barksdale pointed inward, saying people’s responses to stressors often depend on their emotional intelligence — a factor he believes Alabama is still catching up on.

Thompson Davis, chair of the UA psychology department, said while stress isn’t inherently harmful and can enhance performance in moderation, the challenge is recognizing when it stops being beneficial.

“Stress is something we all feel. We all know it,” he said. “But the degree to which we experience it, and how long it lasts, is where it can become dangerous.”

Davis expressed caution about drawing conclusions from studies like WalletHub’s annual stress rankings. However, he acknowledged that the key factors highlighted, such as health, access to care and economic pressure, are valid indicators of stress.

Mental health remains among the top public health concerns in Alabama

According to Alabama Public Health, the issue climbed to the top spot from second place in 2015.

Additionally, a 2020 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that 41% of Alabama adults sought medical treatment for mental health issues between 2017 and 2019.

Data compiled by the ADHP shed light on the state’s mental health challenges:

In 2019, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in Alabama.

In 2018, 38.8% of adult Medicaid recipients diagnosed with alcohol or drug dependency initiated rehabilitation treatment within 14 days.

In places like Alabama, where there are shortages of mental health providers, challenges can go unnoticed.

“We all feel anxious,” Davis said. “But when it ticks over into being an anxiety disorder, people may still not seek help. And that’s a problem.”

Davis said knowing where to go for help is one of the biggest challenges.

“People just don’t know where to go,” he said. “And if you don’t feel comfortable opening up to a friend, it’s even harder to take that first step.”

On campus, students can access the Counseling Center and the Psychology Clinic — resources Davis said many overlook. But beyond awareness, there’s another problem: people still don’t fully understand what therapy looks like, let alone how effective it can be.

“It’s where stigma meets social media meets public perception,” Davis said. “Most people don’t realize we have treatments that work.”

Even for concerns like depression, Davis said therapy doesn’t have to be a years-long commitment.

“If you try it for just a few months, you can start to feel better,” he said.

The University is stepping up to help address the state’s mental health crisis by launching a new psychiatry residency program.

“We are excited to offer this residency because it will help address a critical need for more psychiatrists in our community, the state, and region, as well as for the students, faculty and staff of The University of Alabama,” said Dr. Richard Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences.

On campus, the UA Counseling Center offers a range of resources — from same-day consultations to long-term therapy.

“If they want to meet with a counselor for ongoing therapy, they can call and schedule a screening appointment,” said Greg Vander Wal, executive director of the Counseling Center. “That first appointment is like going to a doctor’s office — you fill out paperwork, meet with someone on our team, and talk through your background, what’s going on and what you want to work on.”

Depending on their needs, students may be referred to individual or group therapy or even off-campus providers. Counselors are also embedded in six academic departments, including engineering, business, and the Honors College.

“Especially around finals, we see tons of students who just need a little help, a little perspective to get through it,” he said.

Stress, identity struggles and relationship issues are among the most common reasons students seek help. For Vander Wal, seeing students grow through those challenges is what makes the work meaningful.

“I’ve worked with students who weren’t even sure they could stay,” he said. “To watch them not only stay, but succeed, graduate and move on to that next chapter? That’s what makes this work so worth it.”

Barksdale said that the cultural shifts are also helping drive better wellness practices.

“Although instances such as COVID-19 were so catastrophic, I believe these global stressors have urged us to pause and reassess our stressors through better wellness practices,” he said. “At this rate, I believe our future is bright and healthier because many are talking about wellness more, setting boundaries, and establishing healthier practices.”