39th annual Sakura Festival in Tuscaloosa celebrates Japanese culture

The Capstone International Center and Tuscaloosa Sister Cities International hosted the 39th annual Sakura Festival at Snow Hinton Park on Saturday as a celebration of Japanese culture

Each year has a different theme, with this year being “harmony.” The event included activities such as origami, face painting, Japanese writing and kite making.

Additionally, the festival held two competitions: a cosplay contest and a haiku contest. Competitors for the cosplay contest dressed as characters from anime, video games and other works of Japanese culture.

The haiku contest was advertised as a main event on the official flyer of the Sakura Festival. The contest accepted submissions from multiple age groups, with one winner being announced per group.

Rowan Aldridge, president of Bama SoS Brigade and winner of the adult haiku contest, tabled for her club at the event. The organization, which celebrates manga, cosplay and anime, founded Kami-Con, a yearly gaming and anime convention held in Birmingham.

“We’re here just representing our convention, as well as putting on a little cosplay contest for everybody who would like to show up,” Aldridge said.

Tuscaloosa Sister Cities International is an organization that builds cultural relationships between cities. The organization does this primarily through its educational exchange program with Tuscaloosa City Schools. Each year, 20 high school students are selected to swap cities with students from the organization’s “sister cities” of Narashino, Japan, and Schorndorf, Germany.

Shelley Dorrill, executive director of TSCI, said the educational exchange process has helped build partnerships and connections between the cities.

“For the children and the young people, it can open their eyes to different cultures, art and music,” Dorrill said.

Kimberly Sennett, executive assistant for the CIC, said the event has gotten smaller over the years, following the closure of the Japan Victor Company.

JVC, a Japanese brand that manufactured videotapes and CDs, was the first international company to settle in Tuscaloosa. The company’s plant in Cottondale closed in 2015, leaving over 100 employees without jobs.

“They used to have a huge role in the festival,” Sennett said. “They were one of the bigger sponsors. They had Japanese people build a community here.”

Dorrill said that while the presence of the festival is smaller following JVC’s absence, it is “small but mighty” and is still an important part of the community.

“Hopefully it will continue to grow,” Dorrill said. “Especially with young people due to anime and manga, Japanese culture is very popular, and it’s something that people are drawn to, fascinated by and enjoy.”