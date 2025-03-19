UA students embrace digital learning

At the University, digital learning offers students a range of flexible options to tailor their education to their needs and balance academics with work, family and other commitments. Some students are enrolled in fully online degree programs, while others take a mix of online, hybrid and in-person courses.

In 2021, 6,135 students were enrolled in distance learning programs at the University.

Hannah Berman, manager of UA Online recruitment, said that the number has slightly decreased to 5,150 students since the return to normal operations after COVID-19 restrictions. Of the 5,120 enrolled on the first day of the Spring 2025 semester, 820 were new to online enrollment.

Jeonghyun Oh, an assistant professor within the College of Communication and Information Sciences, said online degrees provide non-traditional students with access to higher education, especially those who would otherwise be unable to attend because of personal constraints like work or family responsibilities.

Traditional on-campus students may also choose alternative class methods by taking online or hybrid classes.

Micah Gryniewicz, a senior majoring in public relations, said she took online and hybrid classes primarily out of necessity to balance her schedule. Gryniewicz is a former student athlete who competed for 2 1/2 seasons in volleyball before medically retiring.

Gryniewicz said that online learning options help student athletes keep up with their coursework.

“I’ve had coaches say, ‘Oh, well when I played we didn’t have all these fancy things,’ and honestly, they’re so right. We do homework in the hotel, on our laptop in the film room, on our laptop on the airplane, on our laptop just whenever we can,” she said.

Oh said each format has its advantages and disadvantages.

“Some students prefer taking discussion-based classes online while attending lecture-based classes in person, while others may do the opposite,” Oh said.

Gryniewicz said she didn’t feel like she was connecting with her classmates and professors as much online.

“I couldn’t put a face to the ideas, and if I can’t really picture them, it’s hard for me to create the narrative. Even in my online classes now, when we do discussion posts, it’s hard for me to connect what they’re writing in their posts about themselves to their life and how that might affect me and how it applies to the course material,” Gryniewicz said.

Oh said implementing interactive activities into online learning can be challenging, and that experiential activities that work well in face-to-face settings can be difficult to replicate online. Still, some students who are passive listeners in face-to-face environments often thrive in online discussions, Oh said.

“They actively engage not only by responding to discussion prompts, but also by interacting with their peers, which they might not have as much opportunity to do in an in-person setting,” Oh said.

Gryniewicz said she’s grateful for the freedom that digital learning has given her and would recommend hybrid classes to other students.

“I’ve been able to accelerate my education through online classes and get a full-time job in another state while doing online classes,” Gryniewiez said. “Having classes online and deciding when I’m going to open my laptop and do my work allows me to have more time for myself and also be more comfortable while working.”

The core values of a college degree remain rooted in the knowledge, skills and personal growth it provides, and the success of online and hybrid learning depends largely on how well courses are designed and delivered.

“Equally important is how students engage with their education and their level of participation, motivation, and willingness to apply what they learn,” Oh said. “Students who take advantage of opportunities for interaction, reflection and feedback experience the greatest growth, regardless of the learning format.”