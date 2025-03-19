Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Crimson Stage to put on ‘macbitches’

Zac Butterworth, Contributing Writer
March 19, 2025
Crimson Stage the University’s student theater group is putting on a production of the play “macbitches” by Sophie McIntosh at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Allen Bales Theater.

The play follows a college undergraduate theater group’s production of “Macbeth” and the interpersonal tensions among the cast in response to creative and casting decisions — particularly the decision to pass over Rachel, a talented actress in her senior year, in favor of Haley, a freshman, for the lead role of Lady Macbeth.

“All hell breaks loose because the upperclassmen are very upset about it, and it’s about their night together drinking and finding out things about each other,” said Madison Merkel, the play’s director and an MFA acting student.

The play is a comedic drama that explores themes of jealousy, tension in theater and feminism in an academic setting.

“We want to put it on because it’s just so real and relatable,” said Sophia Ellis, a senior majoring in acting who plays the role of Piper. “Everyone has had an instance where they thought they were gonna get something, and then some random person came along and got it instead. That’s relatable to everyone.”

Ellis said there’s an entertainment aspect but that there’s also an appeal and quality in live art that isn’t available elsewhere.

“Theater kind of forces you to be in a relationship, to be in a community. It’s an ethereal art form — you see the moment once, and then it’s gone. So you have to be in the present, and you have to be amongst others,” Merkel said.

Merkel said college students can look forward to laughs and relatable characters.

“Live theater is awesome, and this play is awesome,” Ellis said. “It’s fun, it’s hilarious, it’s entertainment and it’s art. Who doesn’t like watching art live?”

