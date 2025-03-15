Culture Pick | Lady Gaga remains among the best of modern artists with newest album, ‘Mayhem’

Courtesy of Interscope Records

Lady Gaga, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, has returned to the music scene with the release of her seventh studio album, “MAYHEM.”

Fans of Gaga, called “little monsters,” have long waited to hear the completed album since the October release of “Disease,” followed by “Abracadabra,” which released after her Grammy’s MasterCard performance commercial. Audiences are not only impressed but see similarities between her latest project and earlier albums — “The Fame Monster” and “Born This Way.”

Gaga’s first and second electropop albums of her career, with influences from a variety of music types from the 1970s and 80s, created such a unique sound, no modern music artist has managed to capture, let alone masterly recapture it again nearly 20 years later.

The album is a collection of 14 songs, reminiscent of her earlier albums but a distinct body of work nonetheless. The influences of disco, rock, and dance- and synth-pop are very much present in several of the songs — the same genres that garnered her fame in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The song that samples these musical tastes most is “Zombieboy,” one of six such as “Garden of Eden” and “Don’t Call Tonight,” that take inspiration from the aforementioned genres. These songs satisfy the palettes of music listeners who have been nostalgic for club pop music and awaited its return to mainstream music. In fact, the ideal environment to listen to the entirety of this album is in a club or a music venue that is packed with friends and strangers alike to enjoy the experience of listening to the music together.

The song “Killah” features French electronic music producer and songwriter Gesaffelstein, who has worked with a number of American artists such as The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky.

According to InMusic Blog, the song borrows the melody and guitar riff from David Bowie’s iconic hit, “Fame.” Gaga is no stranger to Bowie’s expression of distaste for modern celebrity culture; it has been a constant theme in her albums. That tradition continues with the rock song, “Perfect Celebrity,” which has lyrics that communicate the degradation Gaga experiences from fans in exchange for their money and attention.

Although all of the songs showcase the power of Gaga’s vocals, “Vanish Into You,” “Die With A Smile” featuring Bruno Mars and, most notably, “Blade of Grass” are unique among the playlist of songs.

There is romantic passion and desperation in these songs that is emphasized by the deprivation of electronic production and the synth used in the other songs. The primary focus for the listener is the sound of her voice; it possesses a natural human quality not heard often in modern music, which can sound vocally flat and like the singer is striving too hard for absolute perfection. Many modern musicians do not allow their voices to waver, and what is lost in exchange is the honesty that allows listeners to relate to the singer and the emotion they wish to convey.

From the very beginning of her career, Gaga has set herself apart from the average musician and has earned the right to be called one of the greatest singers of the 21st century. She has not only managed to create a distinct kind of sound, but has mastered it so much that it belongs to her and her alone.