Ryan Grubb returns to Tuscaloosa to serve as offensive coordinator

Samuel Prestipino, Assistant Sports Editor
February 19, 2025
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will be reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Ryan Grubb was officially hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator on Feb. 2, weeks after being fired from his one-year tenure as offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

This is not Grubb’s first stint with the Crimson Tide, as he was a part of the staff that moved from Washington to Alabama last season when DeBoer was hired as head coach. 

He was introduced as offensive coordinator last offseason before he and offensive line coach Scott Huff left the Crimson Tide and took NFL jobs with the Seahawks.

Before the move was made, DeBoer was asked about the possibility of a reunion with Grubbduring the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

“We go way back,” DeBoer said. “[He’s a] great friend of mine. [I] think the world of him as a football coach, obviously as a person, too.”

DeBoer also noted that he was “here for him whenever he needs … that’s always going to be the case.”

With the move, Alabama looks to provide a fresh look to an offense that lacked consistency last season under Nick Sheridan, former offensive coordinator, who is reportedly going to remain on staff as quarterbacks coach.

Sheridan’s offensive unit disappointed last season, ranking 42nd in total offense and 56th in passing offense. These struggles made appearances at points throughout the season and were what ultimately kept the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff when it posted a 3-point showing in a 21-point road loss to Oklahoma, which only won six games in 2024.

Hiring Grubb as offensive coordinator means that DeBoer will now get his original first pick for the position. The pairing could allow the offense to click for the entire season, eliminating the inconsistency woes under Sheridan.

Grubb and DeBoer have previously worked together at four different schools, creating a bonded offensive identity. The last time they were paired two years ago, their Washington team was one win away from being national champions but fell to Michigan 34-13. Under Grubb, the Huskies sported one of the best offenses in the country, ranking second in passing yards and 12th in total offense.  

Fans will get their first look at Grubb’s offense when the Crimson Tide takes the field for its A-Day spring game, scheduled for April 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

 

