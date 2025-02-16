Battle of the dorms: Julia Tutwiler

Freshman dorm selections for the fall 2025 semester will begin in May. Julia Tutwiler Hall is an option for incoming female freshmen and comprises over 600 double-occupancy dorm rooms, each with a private bathroom and two built-in wardrobes. While there is no kitchenette in these dorms, each room has a microwave and mini fridge, and each floor has two communal kitchens.

The old Julia Tutwiler Hall was demolished less than three years ago and replaced with a building with a more modern style that offered additional common spaces and new amenities for its residents. The dorm rooms’ new additions and layouts have left many Tutwiler residents pleased with their dorm selection.

What seems to be an overwhelming benefit of these dorms is their reasonably large bathrooms compared to dorms with communal bathrooms or suite-style dorms with smaller bathrooms.

“The best thing about my dorm is probably the bathrooms. We have a full shower with a seat in it,” said Anne Stewart, a freshman majoring in nursing.

Another benefit is Tutwiler’s shared spaces, including study rooms, living areas and kitchens on each floor. These spaces help with any issues that may arise when sharing a room with a roommate, such as adapting to each other’s sleep schedules.

“Usually, when one of us is studying past midnight, we’ll go outside into the common area and study. The common area is really nice,” said Lindsay Foulk, a freshman majoring in foreign languages and literature.

The common spaces also serve as a social outlet for making friends easily.

“I see a lot of people out in the common area chit-chatting, and last night they were watching ‘The Bachelor,’” Foulk said.

Any freshman who chooses to bring their car to college can purchase a parking pass to park in the Julia Tutwiler Parking Deck adjacent to the dorm building. This parking deck is exclusive to Tutwiler residents and those who upgrade to a Tutwiler parking pass, eliminating any problems with students being unable to find a spot in their assigned deck.

“Sometimes you have to go up to the fourth or sixth level, but it is never so overfilled that you cannot find a spot,” said Savanna Sturgill, a freshman majoring in biology.

Tutwiler is located on the southwest side of campus, which has its benefits and drawbacks. Its location right across from sorority row is incredibly convenient for members of Greek life, especially during rush week, nights of chapter meetings and meal times.

“During rush, the location of my dorm made it so easy. It was so nice to just be able to go back to the dorms,” Foulk said.

Additionally, Tutwiler is just across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I’d say that my dorm being so close to the stadium is amazing on game days because if you forget something, you can just go get it,” Sturgill said.

However, these dorms are far from other dorms as well as the Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center and the Student Center.

“The location of Tut is so far from everything else, though, especially other dorms. If you are going to a friend’s dorm to hang out, it is really hard to get there,” Sturgill said.

Tutwiler offers a variety of resources to make up for the distance to these campus resources. Inside the hall is a fitness center, which combats the distance to other fitness resources on campus.

“We have a little fitness room with a mirror, some dumbbells and some exercise balls, which get used quite frequently. I know girls that go every day,” Sturgill said.

There is also a Julia’s Market convenience store attached to Tutwiler that sells packaged groceries and toiletries, along with a Boar’s Head Deli and a Blenz, which is a smoothie bowl chain on campus.

“Julia’s Market is really nice. It’s a lot better than the other campus food,” Sturgill said.

Despite the criticisms about Tutwiler’s location, Foulk agrees that she would keep her decision to live in Tutwiler if given the option to switch.

“I would choose to live in Tut again over any dorm,” Foulk said.

