Culture Pick | ‘Heart Eyes’ is the Valentine’s Day film that has been missing

Courtesy of Screen Gems

With how many genre films are churned out every year, it’s rare that one can break free from the mold and create something new. “Heart Eyes” swings for the fences by combining multiple genres together — and it hits a home run.

The story follows coworkers Ally and Jay as they are mistaken for a couple by the Heart Eyes Killer, a serial murderer who targets lovers on Valentine’s Day.

“Heart Eyes” feels like a story that’s been seen before, but it feels fresh thanks to its rare mixing of genres.

Before this, there had never really been a horror rom-com holiday film, and the biggest strength of this one is that it absolutely nails the tone.

It’s hilarious, romantic, charming, genuine, thrilling and sometimes downright scary, and it all comes together to create a fun and entertaining product. This atmosphere is orchestrated by director Josh Ruben in his first mainstream theatrically released film.

Ruben certainly has the directing and storytelling talent to make many more films of this nature, and he creates a product that’s very easy to get invested in.

Two other main contributors are Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, the lead actors of the film. Not only do they both deliver solid individual performances, but their chemistry is off the charts. It makes the movie a much smoother watch, as it’s easier for the audience to connect to the characters when there’s a genuine connection between the characters themselves.

The killer, also known as Heart Eyes, is a character who could easily become a household name in the horror world. He is very intimidating, and his kills have a brutal Valentine’s-themed personality that are fun to watch in a twisted way.

Heart Eyes is a killer with mystery surrounding his true identity, which creates an atmosphere around the character reminiscent of Ghostface from the “Scream” franchise. This could certainly become a franchise itself, and it would be a surprise if it doesn’t at least get one sequel.

If there is a significant problem with the story, it would be the mystery around Heart Eyes himself. Unlike the best twists and reveals in movies, there are no substantial hints or clues as to who he is, thus making the third act feel a tad underwhelming once his identity is uncovered.

In addition to the lack of clues, the reveal is still very jarring and doesn’t make much sense in regards to the little lore that the film had set up. If there were a list of characters ranked by who would wind up being the killer going into the third act, the true culprit would be towards the bottom. This isn’t because it’s a well-written and organic twist, but purely because it just doesn’t make much sense.

Fortunately, this final problem is fairly minuscule compared to the impressiveness and creativity of the rest of the film. Ultimately, “Heart Eyes” is a charismatic and vibrant Valentine’s Day film that, due to its masterful mixing of genres, truly has something for everybody.