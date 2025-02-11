Culture Pick | Art-rock band Squid achieves unique depth in new album ‘Cowards’

Courtesy of Warp Records Squid released its album “Cowards” on Friday

Following a discography of experimental rock featuring a plethora of unique instrumentality, the art-rock band Squid does not disappoint with the release of its third album, “Cowards,” which cane on Friday.

Formed in 2016 in Brighton, England, Squid has been releasing innovative pieces of music since the debut of its EP, “LINO,” in 2017. Upon the 2021 release of its debut album, “Bright Green Field,” the band dug its heels in as an unwavering group committed to challenging musical norms.

Though the band uses typical rock instruments, it manages to create sounds that emerge as unparalleled electronic sensations. Along with “Cowards,” Squid released a visualizer matching the length of the entire album, pairing the music with a collage of eerie photographs that repeat throughout the experience.

The first track, “Crispy Skin,” begins with high-pitched, flickering notes that rapidly strike, acting as gateway that the listener enters through as they are transported into a world of new sound. The song then reveals itself as one with a punk rock sound, as the bass kicks in to accompany vocals that shift between melodic singing and unmelodic speaking.

The next song, “Building 650,” leans into the punk style with a head-banging drum beat and energizing vocals, before strings are introduced, adding dramatic depth to the track while maintaining its rock elements.

“Blood on the Boulders” sets itself apart from the previous songs with its initially slow pace. The instrumental portion takes breaks, which are silent except for the echo of the previous note, evoking dark emotions before picking up with fast-paced guitar and aggressive vocals. This shift in energy makes the silence that follows all the more creepy, with the song title breathily chanted as the song dies out.

The following song, “Fieldworks I,” shifts into a more positive direction with upbeat, layered chords that have a bright enough tone to remind one of a sunny day. The song is followed by its contrasting counterpiece “Fieldworks II,” which begins with clicking reminiscent of a clock ticking, adding a sense of pressure to the song. As the instrumental portion builds and new elements begin to pile on, the vocal melody in this song is arguably the best on the album, with its grandeur and layered vocals creating a truly impressive experience.

Unfortunately, the track has an underwhelming follow-up by the name of “Cro-Magnon Man.” While Squid is no stranger to elements that clash, the same ingenuity simply isn’t achieved in this piece, with a mess of screeching and repetitive vocals.

However, the title track, “Cowards,” follows the subpar song with an experience that is so encaptivating and pleasing to the ear that it should certainly be listened to with headphones to experience the song in its highest quality. The background that accompanies the slow guitar and breathy vocals creates an ominous atmosphere with sounds of rushing winds and lasting echoes.

Much like the rest of the album, the song reveals its true colors halfway through, dropping the atmospheric tones and bringing in drums and background vocals that display Squid’s ability to set itself apart with unique sounds while still creating an enjoyable melody.

“Cowards” is followed by the incredibly diverse “Showtime!” While it begins with a stretch of indie rock with a dark melody, it dips into a session of squeaking and scratching that throws off the pace, before transitioning back into its original shape with an even more unsettling melody.

The final song, “Well Met (Fingers Through The Fence),” begins with metallic rattling that is joined by an off-putting, basic guitar riff consisting of two chords alternating back and forth. When the high, soft vocals join the guitar, repetition becomes the main theme as no melodic changes occur for minutes.

With a runtime of eight minutes and 15 seconds, this is the longest track on the album. While the song itself is one of the less enjoyable on the album, it represents the band’s atypical pacing and ability to create uncomfortable tones that provoke thought in the listener.

“Cowards” solidifies Squid’s place as a committed band that swims against the current. While its lack of traditional melodies can deter some from making it through, the album showcases the band’s ability to shock the listener and submerge them in a unique musical environment.