Alpha Phi Alpha hosts ‘Real Talk: Relationships Unfiltered’ with Women and Gender Resource Center

Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie North Lawn Hall.

The Kappa Alpha chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosted “Real Talk: Relationships Unfiltered” with the Women and Gender Resource Center on Monday as a collection of presentations aiming to promote the creation and maintenance of healthy relationships.

Those in attendance were offered free packages containing candy, contraceptives and a card with information regarding important safety resources.

“A lot of people struggle with that, and a lot of people don’t have anybody to talk to or get advice from,” said Aarianne Toliver, a freshman majoring in nursing and a member of Women of Excellence, of domestic violence.

Aniya Lowery, a junior majoring in public health and a student assistant for the WGRC, gave the first presentation regarding safety protocols and resources for those suffering from drug abuse or abuse within their relationship.

According to its website, the WGRC uses a “multifaceted approach to cultivate a campus environment that values holistic well-being, safety, inclusion, leadership, mentorship, and collaboration.”

WGRC will also be hosting a multitude of events throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. Lowery added how her presentation aimed to achieve two main goals.

“It was to spread awareness about our events that we’re hosting this month and also the different opportunities for students to get involved with the WGRC,” Lowery said.

The WGRC provides scholarship opportunities, financially supporting undergraduate students who have utilized counseling services through the WGRC because of experiences with interpersonal violence.

The second presentation focused on the difference between healthy and toxic relationships. It was given by Kaimen Howard, a licensed marriage and family therapist who graduated from the University with a major in psychology.

Howard’s presentation was interactive, as he asked members of the audience to define their personal beliefs about stigmas, boundaries and tendencies surrounding relationships. Throughout the presentation, he provided reassuring information necessary to understanding healthy relationships.

“It’s you and your partner versus the problem, not you versus your partner,” Howard said.

Howard continued to discuss warnings that indicate toxic relationships, such as poor communication, losing oneself to appease one’s partner, addictions and the formation of outside romantic relationships.

He added that stigmatic beliefs, such as being afraid to show emotions to avoid being seen as weak, can lead to tension and risk resentment between partners. Recognizing these signs can assist those having difficulties in relationships to assess their situations and make healthy decisions.

“If it’s not a healthy relationship, this is something that we can offer on campus to help you guys,” Lowery said.