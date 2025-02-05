University of Alabama Print Club to collaborate with Turning Point for print sale

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Students sell their artwork at the Crimson Promenade.

Not only has the Print Club been hard at work designing and printing out quality artwork, but it is also engaging with the University community through events such as its recent “Valentine’s-Y” print sale at the Crimson Promenade on Tuesday.

The Print Club is a student-run organization that focuses on the creation and printing of art, with a variety of original prints and emblazoned accessories. The prices of the artwork are standardized by size but influenced by the artist’s request.

“I think it reflects the work that students in the club have put into the designs,” said Rachel Stelling, a sophomore majoring in finance who was browsing the pieces on sale.

While its work draws a lot of attention, the club limits the availability of its prints almost exclusively to its on-campus sales and the Druid City Arts Festival for a very important reason.

“It would go against the philosophy of the club — to show and make art that makes you feel good, and then if you want to send that out into the world, do it,” said Olivia King, a sophomore majoring in public relations and a member of the club.

King has been a member of the club since her freshman year and has witnessed its growth.

Since her first year, the club has doubled its consistent members to around 15 dedicated students by providing a low-stress environment and a non-mandatory schedule so that any student with a passion for art can find a place.

Historically, the proceeds from the sales events have been used to fund the club’s production costs, and last semester it even funded a trip to Atlanta for the Print BIG! Event where alongside other printing clubs from around the Southeast, the club showcased its print.

The club spent the spring 2023 semester designing a 4-foot block to be pressed by a steamroller.

While the Print Club has always sold some of its work to students and the community, it is now stepping into a more defined focus on contributing to charity and worthwhile causes.

A percentage of print sales this semester will go toward Turning Point, one of the oldest domestic violence shelters and aid groups in the country. As the debut fundraising collaboration, the Print Club will be donating a portion of sales from the Druid City Arts Festival, running from April 4-5, directly to Turning Point.

The club provides updates and information about its events on its Instagram account, where any interested students can see where the club will host its next sale.

“We’re really excited,” King said of the collaboration. “By adding more coordination to Print Club, we can do more fundraising events with hopefully more nonprofits within the Tuscaloosa community.”