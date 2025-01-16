Jordyn Paradise returns for Alabama gymnastics after missing all of last season

After a promising 2023 season, all-around gymnast Jordyn Paradise was sidelined with an injury for the entire 2024 season but has returned in 2025.
Following an early-season meet versus Arkansas last year, head coach Ashley Johnston announced that Paradise would not compete in 2024 but noted that she had been “a great teammate” and was “right there by everybody’s side, cheering along the way.”
Through this leadership, Paradise helped her squad earn a 12-4-1 record, finish second at the SEC championships and reach the NCAA semifinals. In the 202 season, she competed on the vault in all 13 meets and scored a career-best 9.900 at the SEC championships on uneven bars.
This year, she is back, and her team is fighting to contend for a national championship. According to Road to Nationals, the Crimson Tide is ranked third in the country, behind SEC rivals Oklahoma and LSU.
As for Paradise, all signs are pointing to her being ready to compete at the highest level again.
“Jordyn is back. She is ready to go,” Johnston said. “I will say, in my 2 1/2 years working with Jordyn, she is mentally, physically and emotionally prepared and ready.”
Paradise and the Crimson Tide will return to the floor on Friday to face Kentucky on the road. The match will be held at 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+.