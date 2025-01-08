Campus community remembers student killed in New Orleans attack

A University of Alabama student was killed on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Kareem Badawi was one of the 14 people killed in a terrorist attack where a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street and opened fire.
“It is with great sadness and grief, and with hearts satisfied with Allah’s decision and destiny, I announce the death of my son, Karim Bilal Badawi, who died early today in the morning as a result of a tragic accident in New Orleans,” Belal Badawi, Kareem’s father, in a Facebook post announcing his son’s death. “We ask Allah Almighty to shower his mercy on him, and give us patience and strength to overcome this noble patient. May Allah not see you as evil. In Aziz.”
University president Stuart Bell released a statement asking for a moment of prayer for those impacted. “I grieve alongside family and friends of Kareem in their heartbreaking loss,” he said. “Please take a moment to pray for those impacted by this tragedy.”
The Iota Iota chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity, which Badawi was a member of, released a statement in his memory. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all of those impacted by this tragedy,” the chapter said in an Instagram post. “All honor to his name.”
The UA National Pan-Hellenic Council said in an Instagram post, “Kareem’s impact on our campus community will not be forgotten.”
“During this time of profound loss, the University of Alabama’s National Pan-Hellenic Council stands in solidarity with all who are mourning the life of a remarkable individual,” the organization continued. “We join in honoring his memory while offering our deepest support to those who knew and loved him.”
An additional 35 people were injured in the attack.
The Office of Student Care and Well Being is available for those impacted at 205-348-2461 or [email protected].