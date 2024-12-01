Bringing home the mirrorball: DWTS season finale

Courtesy of BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions The finale of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered on Tuesday.

The “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 finale aired live on Tuesday night, showcasing the five finalists and their partners as they danced for the last time. After nine weeks of competing, the Len Goodman Mirrorball — named for a former judge on the show who passed away in 2023 — was awarded to Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson.

The show opened with remarks from hosts Alfonso Ribeiro, who competed on Season 19, and Julianne Hough, a professional dancer and sister to DWTS judge Derek Hough.

This was followed by comments from the judges as they shared what they thought were the biggest strengths of the finalists, giving the audience a recap of the past weeks.

Throughout the show, each star shared their reason for wanting the mirrorball and what their journey had been like on the show.

“I’m not sitting here if it’s not for Jenna,” Graziadei said. “Just to have someone that I know is so invested and cares about me means everything.”

The opening number was energetic and got everyone involved, featuring all the contestants from this season.

The first dance each finalists performed was a redemption dance that gave them the chance to perform a style from a previous week.

Stephen Nedoroscik, who placed fourth in the competition, was given the quickstep, a style he performed and scored a 30 out of 40 on during Week 3 when Gene Simmons was a guest judge. It was a test of his musicality, which had been a challenge all season long, and the judges had nothing but positive comments for him and his partner Rylee Arnold.

“Stephen, all I could think of while I was watching that dance, is that Len Goodman … would’ve been smiling from ear to ear,” Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges, said of Nedoroscik’s performance. “My comment to you is that was absolutely the best I have ever seen you. You were right on time. Every movement was perfect.”

Graziadei performed the cha cha as his redemption dance, receiving the first perfect score of the night. His growth and confidence could be seen in every aspect of the dance.

Danny Amendola, who placed fifth, was given the tango as a redemption dance with partner Witney Carson. Amemdola’s first time performing that style left the judges wanting to see more precision in his movements. His second time around showed maturity in those movements, and while the judges had differing opinions, he received a 27 out of 30.

In between the redemption dances, there were performances from past contestants of the season, and Xochitl Gomez, last season’s winner, came back to dance with her old partner Val Chmerkovskiy to the song “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan.

Finalists Ilona Maher, who placed second, and Chandler Kinney, who placed third, were both given the jive as their redemption dance. The judges wanted to see improvement in Maher’s timing and Kinney’s energy.

Maher received a 27 out of 30 and was praised for her improvement and attitude.

“It got so much better. You delivered it on time, without mistakes, and you had fun with it,” judge Bruno Tonioli said about Maher’s performance. “Your competitive spirit, your determination, are an inspiration. We love you.”

Kinney received a perfect score for her redemption and showed energy throughout the whole dance.

After the redemption dances were done, each star performed a freestyle dance that showed off their personalities.

Nedoroscik brought raw emotion to the stage for the final time while incorporating elements of gymnastics. Maher’s dance was a nod to her power and strength as a rugby player while capturing the charismatic personality that the audience fell in love with.

Graziadei gave a high-energy dance that showcased his ability to pick up quick choreography.

Both Kinney and Amendola performed theatrical and high-scale dances that left the audience and judges smiling. Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong’s dance paid respect to them being the first Black couple to make it to the finale.

Amendola’s performance to “Pink” and “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” movie showed off his ability to portray a character throughout a dance while keeping his energy up.

After the freestyles were done, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy stepped on stage again to present the winners with the Mirrorball.

“It means everything. This experience has been unbelievable,” Graziadei said.