Asian American Student Association hosts Friendsgiving

CW / Sophia Kyemba The Asian American Student Association hosted its fourth annual Friendsgiving on Tuesday.

The Asian American Student Association hosted its fourth annual Friendsgiving at the Student Center Tuesday, even as the group faced fundraising difficulties due to Senate Bill 129.

The dinner featured food catered by Mediterranean Sandwich Co. and Thai Basil & Sushi for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, as well as food brought by members of the AASA.

While many members celebrate Thanksgiving with their families in a traditional American way, some say they add their own cultural dishes to incorporate their heritage into the holiday.

Students with families from India, China, Laos and the Philippines were among those in attendance.

Alabama’s Senate Bill 129, which restricts the University from having clubs where admission is based on cultural heritage, has led to changes in how they advertise the club.

The AASA has always been open to people of all races and cultures, but now, the group sees a legal need to emphasize that, which some say can feel awkward.

“We have to be like, ‘So we are the Asian American Student Association, but legally anyone can come,’ and anyone has always been able to come, but it’s a strange line to walk,” said Meredith Dai, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience and recruitment aid for the AASA. “Now we have to make extra sure we’re not excluding anyone, even while being a specific cultural organization.”

AASA meetings like Friendsgiving provide a place for Asian American students to relax, hang out with friends and make new ones who may share a cultural background.

“They’re just like a hangout. We spent the first half just talking about our day and our classes,” said April Williams, a senior majoring in advertising and vice president of the AASA.

Spencer Kongchan, a senior majoring in finance, said he attends AASA events because he likes the opportunity to hang out and talk with fellow students.

“I found a really good set of friends at AASA, and I just keep going because I want to make sure that the group exists for future Asian Americans that come to UA,” Kongchan said. “I always look forward to talking to people at AASA events.”