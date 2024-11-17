Letter to the Editor | Chappell Roan is a political endorsement

CW/ Shelby West Text messages between a fan and a celebrity.

With many states introducing legislation to curb LGBTQ+ causes, a sexually open popstar in drag has embraced political implications.

Chappell Roan has exploded in popularity since her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” dropped last September. Following the success of early singles like “Pink Pony Club” in 2020, more recent singles like “HOT TO GO!” have become almost inescapable, shooting Roan to the top of the charts. This quick success led her to have one of the largest crowds of all time at Lollapalooza.

Prompting her to address the woes that come with being a musical sensation, such as threats against her safety and the parasocial relationship many fans have with her, this success has not been easy for Roan. Most recently, the singer has come under scrutiny for her stance on the presidential election.

Roan does not owe her fans, nor the internet, any endorsement — no celebrity does. As a performer, she has made her stance known on many different issues, especially regarding gender dynamics, as heard through her sexually charged female-empowering lyrics; listeners of her music will have to reckon with these views every time they hear her, whether on the radio or in a playlist. It is on the listener whether they choose to support these causes as well.

I understand the calls against the two-party system, and I believe that there can be a good reason to vote third party, but single-issue voting is dangerous on both sides of the aisle. There is a reason there is the saying, “don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” Roan, who names transgender rights as a top issue, knows that the current Republican platform does not support what she promotes as an artist, and she did not endorse the candidacy of President-elect Donald Trump.

The singer previously said that the Democratic party has “failed people like me and you — and more so Palestine, and more so every marginalized community in the world” in a video posted to TikTok.

Roan states later in the video that she planned to vote for Kamala Harris, but was “not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

Nobody should rely on a celebrity to endorse a politician, especially when the celebrity is engaging in activism. While artists like Taylor Swift may drive an increase in voter registration and interest through a simple social media post, not all artists should be coerced by fans into making an endorsement.

Just as music itself can have different meanings among listeners, I believe it is up to the fan to decide political implications if they wish. In the case of Roan, consistent themes of support for women and the LGBTQ+ community should mean more than endorsing a politician. Whether or not Roan shared her political views is irrelevant, because more importantly, a drag queen’s music is playing at Saban Field — home to one of the most conservative fanbases in college football — and everyone is dancing.

Augie Barnette is a graduate student pursuing a master of public administration degree. He also served as Multimedia Editor for The Crimson White for the 2023-24 academic year.