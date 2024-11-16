SGA hosts third annual Battle of the Bands competition

The Student Government Association hosted its third annual Battle of the Bands competition on Wednesday at Druid City Music Hall, with Elbow Joint winning first place.
The band competed against three other finalists: Stick House, Interim and The Hannah Beall Band. By receiving the most votes from the audience, Elbow Joint was awarded the victory along with a $2,000 cash prize.
“This doesn’t change anything but our confidence. We’re more friends than a band and can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” said Richard Reynolds, a member of Elbow Joint.
The annual competition began in 2022 as a fundraising event supporting the Joe Espy needs-based scholarship, which helps students in need of financial assistance due to temporary hardships or emergencies.
Walker Parsons, SGA vice president of external affairs, helped organize the event.
“It’s a lot of fun to come out and hang out with your friends on a Wednesday night, but also for the bands themselves, it’s a way to put themselves out there,” Parsons said.
In past years, Battle of the Bands has raised thousands of dollars, with last year earning around $10,000, Parsons said.
“I’ve come the last two years,” said Park Painter, a senior majoring in business. “I’m definitely coming to this as long as they keep doing it.”
