Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

SGA hosts third annual Battle of the Bands competition

John Weinstein, Assistant Culture Editor
November 16, 2024
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Elbow Joint won the SGA Battle of the Bands competition.

The Student Government Association hosted its third annual Battle of the Bands competition on Wednesday at Druid City Music Hall, with Elbow Joint winning first place.

The band competed against three other finalists: Stick House, Interim and The Hannah Beall Band. By receiving the most votes from the audience, Elbow Joint was awarded the victory along with a $2,000 cash prize.

“This doesn’t change anything but our confidence. We’re more friends than a band and can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” said Richard Reynolds, a member of Elbow Joint.

The annual competition began in 2022 as a fundraising event supporting the Joe Espy needs-based scholarship, which helps students in need of financial assistance due to temporary hardships or emergencies.

Walker Parsons, SGA vice president of external affairs, helped organize the event. 

“It’s a lot of fun to come out and hang out with your friends on a Wednesday night, but also for the bands themselves, it’s a way to put themselves out there,” Parsons said.

In past years, Battle of the Bands has raised thousands of dollars, with last year earning around $10,000, Parsons said.

“I’ve come the last two years,” said Park Painter, a senior majoring in business. “I’m definitely coming to this as long as they keep doing it.”

Contributing Writer Luke Thrasher contributed to the reporting of this story.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CULTURE
"Arcane" Season 2 released on Netflix on Saturday.
Culture Pick | Radicalization, oppression, and dehumanization: The central themes of Season 2, Act 1 of ‘Arcane’
Students walking in front of Denny Chimes.
Female UA students respond to a 47th male presidency
The effect of celebrity endorsements on the election
The effect of celebrity endorsements on the election
Students at UA struggle with overcommitting, the stress of doing too much
Students at UA struggle with overcommitting, the stress of doing too much
From print to the phone screen
From print to the phone screen
The benefits of art for mental health
The benefits of art for mental health