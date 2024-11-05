Aaliyah Nye leads the way in Alabama’s commanding 62-point win in season opener

CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield Guard Aliyah Nye (#32) dribbles past defenders in Alabama’s game against the University of New Orleans on Monday, Nov. 4.

Alabama women’s basketball opened the 2024-25 regular season with a statement victory on Monday, defeating the University of New Orleans 115-53.

The Crimson Tide picked the Privateers apart by dominating three statistical categories: rebounding, turnovers and 3-point shooting. Alabama outrebounded New Orleans by 22, collected 22 steals and shot 45% from behind the 3-point line.

Alabama’s guards Aaliyah Nye and Sarah Ashlee Barker dominated early in the game, with a combined 21 first half points.

Nye, who owns the program record for most 3-pointers made in a single season, played an efficient game against New Orleans, going 7/12 from downtown. She finished with 25 points, 3 shy of her career high.

“Something that we learned from last week’s exhibition game is making the extra pass and finding open people,” Nye said. “I feel like we did that in this game, finding a lot of the shooters by driving and kicking.”

Crimson Tide freshmen Chloe Spreen, Leah Brooks and Eris Lester scored their first collegiate points in this game. Lester broke out in her debut, dropping 16 points.

Barker spoke highly of Alabama’s newcomers after the game.

“As a freshman, when you come in from high school, you’re used to starting all the games you play in,” Barker said. “You’re not used to coming off the bench, so I’m really proud of them being able to understand their role and understand the adjustment of coming off the bench because that’s really hard.”

Head coach Kristy Curry said she wants her team to clean up the turnovers in the next few days, as the team had 17 against New Orleans. She also said the Crimson Tide needs to be a better free-throw shooting team and that Monday’s 61% from the line was unacceptable.

After the game, Curry thanked the over-2,700 fans who came out to the first game of Monday’s double-header in Coleman Coliseum.

“I’m asking Alabama nation to come back out and support us. This can’t be because it’s a double-header. These kids deserve people to be in the stands, and that’s my plea,” Curry said.

Curry added that while she appreciates the fans that do come to games, “it’s time that the Alabama family steps up and comes out to support us consistently. ”

Alabama’s next game will be on the road against Alabama A&M on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.