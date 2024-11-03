Addison Rae: Another social media star turns to music

Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment Addison Rae, a famous Tik Toker, has entered the music scene with popular singles like “Aquamarine” and “Diet Pepsi.”

Addison Rae, who rose to fame on TikTok over the past five years, is making a second attempt to break into the music industry.

Following the releases of “Aquamarine” and “Diet Pepsi,” as well as a collaboration with popstar Charli XCX on the Brat remix album, Rae leaves many wondering if a successful career outside of social media is in the near future.

Rae made her debut on TikTok, lip-syncing to the song, “Love Me Like You Mean It” by Kelsea Ballerini on July 8, 2019. Like other TikTokers her age, she initially became known for recreating popular trends such as dances or small pranks and filming with other social media stars such as Bryce Hall and Tana Mongeau.

Like other social media stars, such as former YouTuber and present singer Troye Sivan, Rae began to diversify her career in August 2023 with the release of her five-song EP, or extended play, titled “AR.” The songs “2 die 4” featuring Charli XCX and “Nothing On (But The Radio),” an unreleased song written by Lady Gaga in 2010, showcased the willingness of Rae to plunge herself into music rather than dip her toe. However, it seems to have been largely forgotten, being described as her “‘lost’ EP” by Official Charts. This was still more successful than her brief attempt at acting with “He’s All That.”

“I didn’t really see a lot of personality there. I was just not interested as much as I am now,” said Ryan Cagle, a senior majoring in creative media who saw Charli XCX advertising the EP release on her Instagram story. “I’m a Charli XCX fan, so I listened to the song they did together, then I decided to listen to the rest of the EP. It was definitely a good first music impression.”

While social media stars have released singles before, they are not always successful in launching a career.

Jeffrey Kelly, a fourth-year creative writing MFA student, said he believes that Rae shows promise, but questions if the aesthetic she presents is her own expression.

“I live for ‘Diet Pepsi’ and I think the music video is good, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily her being an artistic mastermind,” Kelly said. “It seems more like she’s just the muse, which is okay, but let’s congratulate the people that are making this interesting art, like the stylists and the creative directors.”

Ben Iboshi, a junior majoring in English and American studies, has just now begun paying attention to Rae after his brother’s recommendation that he listen to “Diet Pepsi.”

“It’s exciting, because I think we’re in a cool place with popular music right now. It’s fun and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are so tongue-in-cheek. It’s funny, catchy and good,” Iboshi said. “‘Diet Pepsi’ and Addison Rae are in the same vein.”