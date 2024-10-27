UA Homecoming rally traditions expand with drone show

CW / Riley Thompson Drones light up the sky during the homecoming pep rally.

Homecoming festivities ended with the annual bonfire on the Quad on Friday. This year’s bonfire had a special twist, as the University unveiled its first ever drone show, lighting up the night sky with images from UA culture.

“This is our first time at the drone show, but we’ve been to the bonfire a couple of times before,” said Todd Carlson, a visiting parent. “The fire is pretty amazing, it’s pretty shocking, but the drone show was incredible.”

The typical “oohs” and “aahs” that accompanied the bonfire lighting could be heard as four fleets of drones rose from Bryant-Denny Stadium. For more than five minutes they flew together in a choreographed display, coming together and rearranging to create Alabama symbols. An image of the Script A started the drone show and was accompanied by helmets, footballs, hats, cheerleaders and an elephant, who walked across the night sky.

Ansel Stinnett, a sophomore majoring in computer science, attended the bonfire with friends.

“I thought the bonfire was awesome. The drone show, it was awesome. It was like 3D. It’s an exciting vibe here for Homecoming Week. I feel like everyone’s just happy that it started,” Stinnett said.

Spectators stayed to enjoy the bonfire after the drone show. A base of wooden pallets over 20 feet tall was lit on fire and burned for more than an hour afterward.

Stephen Adkins, a senior aerospace engineering major who has played in the Million Dollar Band for five years, said he saw changes to this year’s Homecoming rally that he liked.

Admins said that he liked that the pep rally was made up of mostly individual speakers, which was different from the usual practice of introducing teams instead of having coaches speak.

The bonfire and drone show rallied morale for fans of Alabama football as viewers felt the Bama spirit.

Fans admired the newest tradition in Alabama Homecoming festivities, but old practices like the bonfire still garnered appreciation and attention.