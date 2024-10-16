Japanese Language and Culture Society hosts okonomiyaki cooking workshop

CW / Zoe Bernstein The Japanese Language and Culture Society held an okonomiyaki cooking workshop on Tuesday.

The Japanese Language and Culture Society held an okonomiyaki cooking workshop on Tuesday where people met to make friends, food and conversation.

Two dozen students gathered in the Student Center Intercultural Center, cracking jokes and discussing their days almost entirely in Japanese.

The Japanese Language and Culture Society introduces American students and Japanese exchange students to each other in an effort to grow cultural connections and share unique aspects of both cultures.

Olivia Stallings, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is the president of JLCS and oversaw the event. She said she hopes the society will create more educated and worldly UA students who appreciate Japanese culture.

“I would hope that people feel more in tune with Japanese culture because a lot of people are not able to travel there. We have Japanese exchange students that come so they’re able to speak to the UA students that are here and connect that way,” Stallings said.

Okonomiyaki, a common street food from Osaka, Japan, is a savory pancake with a batter full of cabbage and shrimp. Participants cooked their own and then topped each okonomiyaki with their choice of sauces and extras, like fish flakes, dried seaweed and kewpie mayonnaise.

The energy of the room was bright and happy. Everybody was talking and mingling, with Japanese and English lessons scattered throughout. While cooking their food, a group of students discussed how the past tense is different in the Japanese language.

Sam Dockiewicz, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, and Yuma Miga, a freshman exchange student from Japan, met during the JLCS International Coffee Hour event and quickly became friends. The two of them have attended several events and workshops.

“Last month I participated in the Japanese sushi making. It was delicious and I made a lot of friends, not only Japanese but also more international students,” Miga said.

JLCS isn’t just limited to the UA campus, as it also interacts with Japanese groups in Birmingham and Atlanta. Members of the JLCS make up each grade, from freshmen all the way up to graduate students, and have majors both related to Japanese and completely unrelated.

Elaina Henello, a freshman undecided in her major, is a culture officer for JLCS. As a culture officer, she bridges the divide between American students and Japanese international students in order to make both feel more included.

“I really like doing anything that has to do with Japanese culture so that we can experience their culture. But at the same time I like to find ways to put American culture in so that the Japanese students can take part in that,” Henello said.

JLCS is holding more cooking events in November, and it hosts conversation cafes every Monday. Students attending the events have described it as a diverse, inviting place on campus where all students can gather to learn more from each other.

“I am so enjoying it, and I’m meeting new people from different cultures,” Miga said.