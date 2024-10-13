Alabama unveils its new state-of-the-art golf facility

The University of Alabama has completed its new $47 million golf facility, which will house the men’s and women’s golf teams.
“I had some expectations of what I thought this place was going to look like, and immediately, just driving in, it surpassed my expectations,” senior golf player Isabella van der Biest said. “It was breathtaking, literally unbelievable.”
This state-of-the-art facility, called the Crimson Reserve, includes a 9-hole course, a practice facility, a clubhouse with locker rooms for the men’s and women’s teams, and a golf maintenance facility.
“This is the greatest practice facility in the world and I don’t even think it’s close,” men’s golf head coach Jay Seawell said. “There’s a good place down in Augusta that wishes it was more like this.”
The brick used to build the clubhouse is from old buildings on campus, giving it an older feel, but in reality, it is one of the nicest golf facilities in the country.
Inside the clubhouse, there is also a Hall of Fame lobby that displays the three national championship trophies Alabama has won and commemorates the past successes of Alabama alumni such as Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner who played a role in helping design the facility, and Jerry Pate, a 1976 U.S. Open champion.
“My first reaction is just gratefulness, honestly, to see this facility and what the people at Alabama and the donors … have done for our program building this facility,” junior men’s golfer Jonathan Griz said. “I’m honored to be here and I’m glad I’ll be able to use these facilities for the next two years.”
Construction started in February 2023, and now, over a year and a half later, the new golf facilities are complete.
“This is designed for our players to learn to reach their peak performance,” Seawell said. “It’s essential for them to compete at the highest level every day.”