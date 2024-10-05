Students bond over art and celebrate culture at Hispanic Heritage Month Paint Night

The Women and Gender Resource Center and University Programs held Hispanic Heritage Paint Night on Wednesday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends Oct. 15.
The event, held outside Tutwiler Hall, was filled with laughter and conversation. Students at the event said that the atmosphere was welcoming and supportive and allowed even those lacking artistic prowess to have fun.
“The event is very fun and calming,” said Bella Darji, a freshman majoring in criminology and criminal justice. “You don’t have to be artistic to come to the event, because I’m not very artistic myself.”
Attendees were provided with painting supplies and guided through the creation of their own unique works of art.
“I’m an art major, and so I think it’s extra fun for me, but I think everyone likes to paint,” said Hailey Pushis, a sophomore majoring in graphic design. “You don’t really have to be good at it. It’s just fun.”
WGRC and UP also had traditional Hispanic treats like conchas to allow students to try new foods.
This paint night was part of a broader celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the contributions and influence of Hispanic communities in various areas of life.
“I really like the event,” said Ayanna Starling, a freshman majoring in social work. “I love to paint. I love the representation of different cultures, especially at a predominantly white institution.”