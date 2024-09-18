UA women’s golf team gets first championship win since 2021

Alabama women’s golf secured its first team title since 2021 at the UAB Hoover Invitational Tuesday.
This is the Crimson Tide’s second tournament of the season, directly following the Boilermaker Classic, which was hosted by Purdue Sept. 2-3.
The team concluded the 54-hole, two-day tournament at 7-over-par 871 and had four athletes finish in the top 20 on the player leaderboard. Leading this effort were seniors Isabella van der Biest and Kennedy Carroll, who tied for fifth place individually.
Van der Biest’s fifth-place ranking at 1-over-par 217 is the best of her collegiate career, shattering her past record of 43rd place in 2022. Additionally, Carroll’s identical carding came in what was only her second tournament with the Crimson Tide.
The rest of the team fared well at the UAB Hoover Invitational:
- Freshman Molly Brown Davidson: 13th place, 4-over-par 220
- Junior Mattison Frick: 15th place, 5-over-par 221
- Sophomore Harriet Lockley: 26th place, 9-over-par 225
- Sophomore Julia Sánchez Morales: 31st place, 11-over-par 227
- Junior Ryan Flynn: 47th place, 18-over-par 234
Head coach Mic Potter said he was very pleased with the team’s final showing on Tuesday and that he and assistant coach Susan Rosenstiel were “incredibly proud of the way the team handled the adversity of a bit of a shaky start on Monday morning.”
“They stayed patient and focused throughout a long day and really may have won the tournament by shooting 2-under in the second round,” Potter said. He congratulated van der Biest and Carroll on their top-five finishes, calling them “our most experienced players” and saying “their leadership is very important to this team.”
Next up, the UA women’s golf team will head to Franklin, Tennessee, to compete in the Mason Rudolph Championship Sept. 20.