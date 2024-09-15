‘Speak No Evil: James Watkins delivers a tension-filled thriller

Courtesy of Blumhouse “Speak No Evil” was directed by James Watkins and released on Friday.

Director James Watkins’ “Speak No Evil” is a remake of a 2022 Danish film by the same name. While the original is praised for its realism and groundedness, the remake has one thing that takes it to the next level: James McAvoy.

McAvoy steals the show in every way, as his character Paddy has an extremely strong and intimidating presence. The unhinged father toes the line perfectly between acting like an average man and a complete psychopath, just enough for the audience to build a certain level of distrust that pays off at the end of the film.

Scoot McNairy and Mackenzie Davis play Ben and Louise Dalton, an American couple vacationing in Italy with their daughter Agnes, played by Alix West Lefler. The family meets and befriends Paddy and his wife Ciara, portrayed by Aisling Franciosi. Paddy and Ciara have a son named Ant, played by Dan Hough, who has a condition that makes him unable to communicate verbally. After the two families have dinner together, Paddy and Ciara invite the Dalton family to their home in the English countryside.

Nothing is suspicious at first, as the whole thing feels like exactly how it is to meet new people and interact with them in a surface-level way. It’s hard to get a read on Paddy and Ciara because the audience is just as in the dark about their pasts as the Daltons are. Watkins does an excellent job at allowing the audience to feel mostly comfortable while he drops subtle off-putting remarks and moments that add a tense atmosphere to the film.

There are numerous instances in the first two acts in which Paddy and Ciara completely violate common social etiquette with Ben, Louise and even Agnes. Paddy tries to give meat to Louise, a vegetarian, and Ciara corrects Agnes on her table manners when both of her parents are present. However, once the third act begins, any subtlety of those actions goes out the window.

The film’s big twist reveal leads to a violent, brutal finale that goes far beyond the smaller scale that the film had set up. It’s extremely jarring to see characters actually doing the insane things that match the sketchy vibes that they give off. However, it puts a new perspective on the whole film and eventually, it ends in a satisfying way.

The only real flaw with “Speak No Evil” is that the third act is a little too much. It feels like a roller coaster that has been steadily climbing at a slight angle and suddenly drops off into a free fall. There are certain character arcs and relationships that slowly build and feel like their resolution would be the culmination of the film, but instead, they’re abandoned for a flashy and over-the-top finale.

It’s too much, but seeing certain characters get what they deserve is gratifying, even if in an amplified way.

“Speak No Evil” is definitely a different kind of film than the one it’s based on. But McAvoy’s performance and Watkins’ masterful tension-building make it an overall more satisfying film.