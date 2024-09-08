Culture Pick | ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ improves upon the original in almost every way

Courtesy of Plan B Entertainment “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is the sequel to “Beetlejuice” that released on Friday.

Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” does what so few sequels are able to do: It takes everything that was established in the first film and builds upon it in new and creative ways.

It has been 36 years since the original “Beetlejuice” was released in theaters, yet it feels like no time has passed at all. The characters are just as entertaining, the settings are equally as lively and energetic, and the atmosphere feels exactly as fun as in the original film.

Michael Keaton returns to play the titular character Beetlejuice, easily slipping back into the chaotic energy of the role. What stands out in this film is how much better his character is written compared to the first film. In “Beetlejuice,” he came across as extremely random and sometimes even annoying. However, this time around he seems to have more of a purpose within the story. His dialogue is a bit more streamlined and coherent, and Keaton’s performance is much calmer than his constant yelling and running around in the 1988 original.

The rest of the cast is primarily made up of returning characters, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara returning as Delia Deetz. The whole group works even better together than it did before, as some of the characters that didn’t fit well into the first film are written out of this one.

These lost characters are replaced with more engaging ones, headlined by Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz, who is Lydia’s teenage daughter. Ortega brings a refreshing youthful presence, stealing every scene she’s a part of.

One of the best things about a sequel is the chance to flesh out the world already created, and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” takes full advantage of that opportunity. Set in the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut, the first film didn’t go very deep into exploring the location. However, this sequel takes the audience onto the streets of Winter River and fleshes out the history and lore of the town.

Another concept that’s explored even further in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is the afterlife, known in the film as “the Neitherworld.” Not only do viewers see more of the Neitherworld that they already know, but they’re taken into new parts that make it even more interesting. One of these is the Neitherworld police station, which introduces actor-detective Wolf Jackson, played by Willem Dafoe. Dafoe is hilarious in his fairly small role, making the most of limited screen time.

Unfortunately, the film is weakened a bit by its lack of restraint. There are many different storylines going on at once, and some don’t even end up being resolved. It wouldn’t be such a problem if all of them had some sort of effect on the story, but the film would have most likely played out the same way if some of the smaller storylines were trimmed.

There’s no denying that “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is a bit too messy for its own good, but the fun characters and energetic atmosphere make up for any shortcomings. If there’s a film that’s going to completely take over the box office during the upcoming Halloween season, it’s this one.